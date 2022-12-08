CJI Launches Supreme Court Mobile App 2.0, Will Enable Law Enforcement And Government Agencies To Track Cases

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud, on Wednesday, launched the updated version of the apex court's android app. The new app, Supreme Court Mobile App 2.0, will digitize the judicial system and allow all law officers and government officials to track court cases and watch court proceedings. Users will also be able to track court verdicts and the pendency of cases, thus highlighting the transparency the new app provides.

Loaded With Additional Features

The app is available on Google Playstore for android devices and will soon be available on the App Store for iOS devices too, the CJI stated, as reported by The Economic Times. Users will have to log in to the app to access the various features of the app, such as a customizable dashboard that includes cause lists, case statuses, daily orders, judgements, latest updates, office reports, circulars, and eSCR (e-Supreme Court Reports). The app enables real-time updates on all decided and pending cases.

In addition to attorneys and advocates on record, the application will grant all law officials and nodal officers of different ministries of the Central government exclusive real-time access. Attorney General, Solicitor General (SG), Additional SG, and law officers can log in to the new version to view cases filed by the Central Government. Previously, only journalists, registry officials, and advocates-on-record had access to such a login feature.

Usin g Tech n ology To Its Full Pote n tial



On the occasion of Constitution Day in 2019, the Supreme Court's official application went online on the PlayStore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also introduced several other digital initiatives, such as the Virtual Justice Clock, JustIS Mobile App 2.0, Digital Courts, and S3WASS.

The Covid-19 regulations gave the digitalization of Indian courts a substantial boost. During the pandemic, the Supreme Court launched an application in 2021 to allow media to cover Supreme Court sessions without having to attend the courthouse during the pandemic physically. The judiciary adopted electronic filing for urgent cases and frequently held hearings via video conference, with the Supreme Court and the High Courts serving as its leaders in this regard.

The idea is to use digital technology to its full potential, particularly concerning the digitization of court records, electronic filing of cases and their virtual hearing, and live broadcasting of court events. Digitization can benefit the Indian judiciary system by speeding up the resolution of numerous cases and preserving records that date back a decade.

Also Read: Supreme Court Launches Online RTI Portal, Here's How You Can Use It