Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Uttar Pradesh's Largest Oxygen Plant

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated state's largest oxygen production plant in Modinagar, Ghaziabad, in a virtual ceremony held on Thursday. With the number of critically ill COVID-19 patients continuously on the rise, medical oxygen is extremely important for treatment.

"The state's struggle for oxygen will now be a thing of the past. After the installation of HFNC (high-flow nasal cannula), the demand for oxygen had shot up in the COVID-19 hospitals in the state. The new facility will bridge the gap between demand and supply and it is heartening that such a facility is ready during the trying times of the pandemic when it is needed the most," said the chief minister as reported by Hindustan Times.

The chief minister expressed his happiness that the company would now set up another plant in central UP. Following this, more such plants would come up to eliminate the oxygen supply problem that people are facing amid the pandemic.



Commissioned by Inox Air Products, one of the largest producers of medical and industrial gases, the plant has the capacity to produce 150 tonnes of liquid oxygen per day. The plant was set up as part of an MoU (memorandum of understanding) signed between the UP government and the company during the UP Investors' Summit 2018 in February 2018. The plant's foundation was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July the same year, according to a state government press statement.



The plant also has the capacity to store 1,000 metric tonnes of oxygen. It will supply oxygen to 200 government and private hospitals in the state. Apart from medical purposes, oxygen from the plant could also be utilised in industries such as pharma, chemical, and electronics.

