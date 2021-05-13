Chhattisgarh Govt Launches Web Portal To Help Underprivileged People Register For Vaccination

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel launched CG Teeka, a new web portal that would help people register for vaccination even if they don't have a mobile phone.

Baghel pointed out that around 48 per cent of the people under the BPL (below poverty line), Antyodaya, and destitute categories did not have mobile phones required to register for the COVID vaccination drive.

The main objective behind its launch is to enable the disadvantaged section of its population to register for vaccination programme through help desks which will soon be set up at hundreds of locations across the state.

The state government said that this initiative would help in the "systematic" vaccination of residents in the 18-44 years age group. The portal will ensure the state's poor residents are not left out from the vaccination drive.

The government is setting up help desks at the panchayats, urban bodies, and municipal corporations levels to help people register, reported The Hindustan Times.

"This initiative will save the people from waiting in long queues. All they have to do is to upload their personal details on the registration link. As soon as they complete the registration process online, they will receive the information about the time and place of vaccination via SMS," said a senior state government official while discussing the details.

The CoWIN web portal, which is used to register for COVID vaccines, links the recipients to their mobile numbers, which needs to be entered into the system. However, the underprivileged population might not be able to follow this procedure under the lack of access to mobile phones and the internet.

Baghel further added that the Convenience of every section of the society had been kept in mind while developing this web portal. He also said that people would get accurate information about the place and time of vaccination through this portal.

The health department officials informed that the state was left with only 1 lakh doses of COVID vaccines out of the five lakh doses allotted to Chhattisgarh for vaccinating the 18-44 years age group.