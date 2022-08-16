Chennai Port Gets Infra-Boost Under PM Gati Shakti Scheme, Sees New Drive Through Container Scanner & More

In an effort to boost infrastructure at the Chennai Port and achieve the goal of becoming Atmanirbhar by 2047, Sarbananda Sonowal, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, Waterways and AYUSH, on Sunday, August 14, inaugurated a New Drive Through Container Scanner.

Sonowal inaugurated the new Drive Through Container Scanner at the port to drive up Economies of Scale to benefit business and trade. Shripad Naik, the Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, also attended the launch event.

Other Projects Inaugurated During The Event

According to the Shipping Ministry, the Union Minister also laid the foundation for two Sewage Treatment Plants at the port to support the cause of sustainable growth, reported Economic Times.

The ministry said, "The combined capacity of these two plants is pegged at 130 Kilo Litres per Day (KLD), with one at 90 KLD and the other at 40 KLD capacity. The water generated through these plants will be used within the port, reducing its dependence on usage of fresh water."

Minister Sonowal also inaugurated a computer upgradation programme at the port to augment Information Technology (IT) infrastructure. Approximately 440 units of modern computer set-ups are expected to be installed.

Emphasising PM Modi's PM Gati Shakti scheme, Sonowal spoke about various projects, including a new Elevated Road from Chennai Port to Maduravoyal, Bunker Berth at Bharathi Dock, development of the Goods Shed facility at Jolarpet, development of Multimodal Logistics Park at Mappedu, Chennai is on the path to avail the advantage and unlock great trade potential for the country.

According to Times Now, further, the union minister also handed out compensation to 16 family members of the Chennai Port Authority who lost their lives to the COVID-19 pandemic.

