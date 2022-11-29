Chennai Metro's National Common Mobility Card To Go Live Next Month, Can Be Used For Transport, Shopping, Parking

All section
Chennai Metros National Common Mobility Card To Go Live Next Month, Can Be Used For Transport, Shopping, Parking

Image Credits: Wikipedia, Wikipedia

Good Governance
Tamil Nadu,  29 Nov 2022 9:21 AM GMT

The facility was launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs three years ago as part of the "One Nation One Card" initiative to allow commuters to use it to pay for travel on metro trains, city buses, and suburban trains, as well as parking fees.

The National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC), which may be used in multiple cities for parking, shopping, and transportation, will finally be available to commuters of the Chennai Metro Rail by the end of December.

The facility was launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs three years ago as part of the "One Nation One Card" initiative to allow commuters to use it to pay for travel on metro trains, city buses, and suburban trains, as well as parking fees.

What Is National Common Mobility Card?

The National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) is an inter-operable transport card launched on March 4, 2019. This transport card enables users to pay for travel, toll duties (toll tax), retail shopping, and withdraw money. Enabled through the RuPay card mechanism, the NCMC is a prepaid, debit, or credit card from partnered banks such as the State Bank of India, the Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, and others.

Globally, there is now only one national standard transit system card in existence, which is in Singapore. However, they have significant drawbacks, like how it lags in integrating existing equipment with the new ones. The Smart National Common Mobility Card, introduced in India and considered an enhanced version of the one offered in Singapore, supposedly corrects the flaws and provides an improved solution.

Features Of The Card

The NCMC is a versatile card used for transportation, shopping, and other ancillary purposes. The card will be an open, prepaid system that adheres to EMV standards.

The NPCI will participate in network construction, terminal development, clearing and settlement of payments, and other programme management services, whereas the C-DAC will create the hardware and standards for metro gates and validators.

System Ready

Only new users will initially receive NCMCs, and commuters will still be able to use their current travel cards. Identity documentation is a must to obtain the card. According to The Hindu, an official stated that the banks' problems would be resolved in a month; hence, the card would be rolled out around that time.

The National Payment Corporation of India has given CMRL a certificate confirming the availability of the infrastructure required for the launch of the card. It is believed that passengers will only need to carry one card to pay their fares after suburban railways and MTC also introduce their cards.

Also Read: Chennai-Based Space Start-Up Agnikul Cosmos Sets Up India's First Private Launchpad At Sriharikota, Know More

Chennai 
Chennai Metro 
NCMC 
One nation one card 

