Chennai Corporation To Provide Cooked Food To Low-Income Groups In Cyclone Affected Areas

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has come forward to provide cooked meals to low-income households after the recent cyclones in Chennai that disrupted the daily lives of many.



The GCC is providing breakfast, lunch and dinner to those residing in low-income neighbourhoods till December 13.

This initiative was started by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday. For carrying out the initiative, the corporation has identified 888 slums.

In various areas across the city, the GCC has also identified workers to prepare food for all residents. With this initiative, it is expected that around 26 lakh residents of 5.3 lakh families would be benefitted.

In a recent meeting conducted by the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to discuss the impact of cyclones Nivar and Burevi, he directed the officials to take hold of the situation.

He has also ordered the officials to visit the houses affected by waterlogging and provide the families with clean food, drinking water and milk powder to the children living there, reported The News Minute.

The families affected during the cyclone would also be provided with 10 kgs of rice, fresh clothes, 1 litre of kerosene, 1 kg of lentils and cooking oil. For preventing the outbreak of coronavirus in these areas, 34 medical camps and 43 mobile medical teams have also set up.

Also Read: 'Don't Need Your Certificate To Prove My Patriotism': Owaisi Hits Out At TV Anchor, BJP