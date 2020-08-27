CHAMPIONS: MSME Ministry Launches Web Portal To Assist Enterprises

Web portal 'CHAMPIONS' (champions.gov.in) was launched by the Ministry of Micro, Small Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India as a part of its effort to support enterprises. CHAMPIONS stand for Creation and Harmonious Application of Modern Processes in order to Increase the Output and National Strength.

The objective of the portal is to assist MSMEs in India so that they can march ahead into the big league as national and global champions. According to the government data, the portal is for making the smaller units big by solving their grievances, encouraging, supporting, helping and handholding.

It is a one-stop solution of MSME Ministry. While taking over the charge on April 30, 2020, AK Sharma, secretary, MSME, Government of India, indicated that an ICT-based system would be set up to help the MSMEs in the present crisis. This will allow them to become national and international champions.

As per requirements, a comprehensive system known as CHAMPIONS was launched on May 9, 2020. It is a tech-packed control room-cum-MIS.

In addition to ICT tools, including telephone, internet and video conference, the system is enabled by Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics and Machine Learning. It is also fully integrated into a real-time basis with the Government of India's main grievances portal. The entire ICT-architecture is created in house with the help of National Informatics Centre (NIC) at no cost.

Similarly, the physical infrastructure is created in one of the ministry's dumping rooms in record time. As part of the system, a network of control rooms is created in a Hub and Spoke Model.

The Hub is situated in New Delhi in the office of Secretary, MSME. The spokes will be in the states in various offices and institutions of the Ministry. Till date, 66 state-level control rooms are created as part of the system.

