Centre Will Take Decision On Revising Minimum Age Of Marriage For Girls Soon: PM Modi

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government may revise the minimum age of marriage for girls as soon as it receives the report from the committee set up for this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

He was speaking at the virtual release of the coin of ₹75 denomination to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

Talking on women's queries about the implementation of the proposal, PM Modi said, "I want to assure them, the government will soon take its decision after the submission of the report."

The PM also said it was due to his government's efforts that girls' gross enrolment ratio in education has turned higher than that of boys for the first time in India, The Print reported.



In his Independence Day speech, the prime minister had announced that the government was deliberating on what should be the minimum age of marriage for women and has set up a committee to look into the matter. Currently, the minimum age of marriage is 18 years for women and 21 for men.



Modi also talked about his government's initiatives in addressing malnutrition. He said the Centre has taken an integrated and holistic approach to deal with the challenge of malnutrition.

"The government has adopted a multi-dimensional strategy to work on all those factors responsible for high malnutrition," he said.

The government has started the National Nutrition Mission, Modi informed. Highlighting other achievements, the prime minister said the government has built 11 crore toilets across the country under the Swachh Bharat Mission and has launched Jal Jeevan Mission to provide piped drinking water.