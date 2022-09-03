Centre To Expand Disaster Warning System, Set To Use Radio, TV, Railway Station For Alerts

To alert the people to any natural catastrophes or security concerns, the government plans to expand the reach of its disaster warning system Common Alert Protocol (CAP), to include television, radio, and railroad stations. According to a senior official, the second phase would involve scaling up the Common Alert Protocol, which the Centre created for the National Disaster Management Authority's Development of Telematics (C-DoT).

As per C-DoT executive director Raj Kumar Upadhyay, in the second phase, even alerts regarding security problems at the district level, such as fires and landslides, will be sent.

What Are The Phases In C-DoT?

Upadhyay claims that the C-DoT has completed the first phase of the CAP. During this time, all states and national alert-generating organisations, such as the system, joined by the Central Water Commission, the Forest Survey of India, the Defense Geoinformatics Research Establishment, and the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services.

He also added, "We have incorporated a radio station, DTH player and railway station for sending out alerts. In the second phase, we will scale it up to cover all radio, TV, railway station etc., for sending out warning alerts. It will be operational even at the district level," as reported by NDTV.

He said that the CAP is being built and will allow local regions to be registered on a map to send out alerts. The map will also identify all TV stations, telecom and DTH players, railway stations, etc., to identify where the warnings should be flashed.

Upadhyay also stated that states are now heavily involved and don't want to lose even one life due to an accident. We anticipate the system will quickly be expanded and embraced throughout the nation. K Rajaraman, the telecom secretary, said during the session that they should use the platform to offer local solutions."It is untrue to believe that only one set of people can develop solutions.

This circumstance is complicated, and I think we need diverse resources. Therefore, I think there needs to be more cooperation between startups, telecom service providers, research agencies, etc. to come together and develop better solutions," Rajaraman added.

