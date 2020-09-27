Centre Sanctions 670 Electric Buses, 241 Charging Stations Under Scheme To Boost Clean Mobility

The Central government on Friday, September 25 said that it has sanctioned 670 electric buses for four states which include Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat and Chandigarh and 241 charging stations in Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat and Port Blair.

The buses for the intercity and intracity operations have been sanctioned under Phase-II of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME-India) Scheme.

"This is a good start, these e-buses, e-rickshaws and e-scooters, as well as e-cars for city use, are the best way forward for environment-friendly transport," said Union Heavy Industries Minister Prakash Javadekar.



In a series of tweets, the Minister informed that 25 charging stations have been sanctioned in Kollam, 27 in Thiruvananthapuram and 28 in Malappuram (all in Kerala). Besides, 10 charging stations have been sanctioned in Port Blair and 25 in Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu.

Setting up of Charging Stations is key infrastructure necessity to promote Electric Vehicles. As such I am happy to announce that 76 Charging Stations have been sanctioned in Indore in Madhya Pradesh

He also highlighted that setting up charging stations was one of the key infrastructure required to promote electric vehicles for public transportation. He added that the decision is in alignment with the centre's commitment to reduce dependence on fossil fuel and address the issues of vehicular emissions.



"Already 450 buses are plying in various cities. Now 670 e-buses are sanctioned. Maharashtra has got 240, Gujarat has got 250, Goa has got 100 and Chandigarh has got 80. Kerala and other states have also got e-charging stations because all those corporations who are completing the formalities, we are sanctioning e-buses for them," he said.

At present, Phase-II of FAME India Scheme is being implemented for a period of three years with effect from April 1, 2019, with total budgetary outlay of ₹10,000 crore.



