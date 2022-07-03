All section
Caste discrimination
Central Govt Provides Financial Assistance To Families Of 35 Deceased Journalists Who Died Of COVID-19

Image Credit- Pixabay, Pixabay

Good Governance
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

India,  3 July 2022 8:47 AM GMT

The JSW committee recommended assistance to two journalists who are suffering from permanent disabilities and five others undergoing medical treatment for significant ailments as per the JWS guidelines.

The central government, on Friday, July 1, approved a proposal by the Journalist Welfare Scheme (JWS) Committee, chaired by Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, to provide financial assistance to the families of 35 deceased journalists, 16 of whom lost their lives due to COVID-19.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of I&B, the families will be provided with up to Rs 5 lakh assistance, reported DNA.

Providing Assistance To Journalists

The JSW committee also recommended assistance to two journalists who are suffering from permanent disabilities and five others undergoing medical treatment for significant ailments as per the JWS guidelines.

During the meeting, the committee approved total assistance of Rs 1.81 crores.

As of now, under the scheme, assistance has been provided to 123 families of the journalists who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus. With the latest approvals, in the recent meeting, a total of 139 families have been provided with the relief, reported Business Today.

What Benefits Will Be Provided?

According to the scheme, the journalists' families are provided with the financial assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh in the case of the death of the journalist causing fierce hardships. Also, the journalists are provided with financial relief in the case of permanent disability, severe accidents and major health ailments.

During the last financial year, 134 journalists and their families were provided support under different categories amounting to Rs 6.47 crores.

The JWS committee meeting was attended by Vikram Sahay, Joint Secretary (I&B), Jaideep Bhatnagar, Principal Director General, PIB, including the journalist representatives of the Committee, Amit Kumar, Sarjana Sharma, Santosh Thakur, Umeshwar Kumar, Ganesh Bisht and Raj Kishore Tiwari.

Also Read: Two Workers Die Of Suffocation While Cleaning Septic Tank In Chennai, Case Registered Against Employer

