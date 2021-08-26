All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
HeroCaste discrimination
Centre Launches SUJALAM Drive To Create More Open Defecation Free Plus Villages

Image Credit: Representative Image

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Centre Launches 'SUJALAM' Drive To Create More Open Defecation Free Plus Villages

Madhusree Goswami

Writer: Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

India,  26 Aug 2021 1:09 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

The Jal Shakti Ministry has launched a drive to create 1 million soak pits in villages across the country over the next 100 days. This is being done to help manage greywater and prevent the clogging of water bodies.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

The Jal Shakti Ministry has launched a drive to create 1 million soak pits in villages across the country over the next 100 days. This is being done to help manage greywater and prevent the clogging of water bodies.

The ministry launched 'SUJALAM' as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to create more and more open defecation-free plus villages by undertaking wastewater management at the village level particularly through the creation of 1 million soak pits and also other greywater management activities.


Sustainable Management Of Waterbodies

Although the Centre lacks a comprehensive estimate of the total number of soak pits needed countrywide, states have been asked to develop their own targets. The campaign will not only build soak pit for the management of greywater in villages but will also aid in sustainable management of waterbodies.

"The household or community soak pit is the simplest solution for greywater management," said Additional Secretary Arun Baroka, who heads flagship Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM). He pointed out that in villages greywater can be safely and inexpensively filtered through a soak pit. A household soak pit costs ₹3,000-5,000 in most cases, he added.

The key activities that will be organised in the villages under this drive include:

  • Organise community consultations, open-air meetings and gram sabha meetings to analyse the current situation
  • Pass a resolution to maintain ODF sustainability and achieve needed number of soak pits to manage the greywater
  • Develop a 100 days' plan to undertake sustainability and soak pit construction-related activities
  • Construct requisite number of soakpits
  • Retrofit toilets where needed
  • Ensure all newly emerging households in the village have access to toilet

While the Swachh Bharat Mission's first phase was to achieve open defecation free (ODF) status by constructing a toilet in every rural household and persuading all villagers to use it, the second phase, (ODF+) aims to sustain and extend these sanitation gains by focusing on solid and liquid waste management.

Also Read: Mysuru Horror: MBA Student Gang-Raped, Boyfriend Beaten Up; No Arrests So Far

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Madhusree Goswami
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
SUJALAM 
Jal Shakti Ministry 
Open Defecation Free 
Swaach Bharat Mission 
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Policies Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy
Contact Us Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X