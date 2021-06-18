Centre Launches National Helpine Number For Reporting Cyberfraud

Madhusree Goswami
A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves travelling, exploring and learning about new cultures and places.
The Union Home Ministry has operationalised 155260, a national helpline and reporting platform that will help prevent financial loss due to cyber fraud.
The ministry press release said that the helpline will put in place mechanisms where people can report such cases, if they are found to be defrauded. Currently, the number is operational in Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.
The helpline was soft-launched on April 1 this year. Since then, it has been able to save more than ₹1.85 crore of defrauded money from reaching the hands of fraudsters. Delhi and Rajasthan have saved ₹58 lakh and ₹53 lakh, respectively, the statement said as reported by LiveMint.
Cyberfraud has been on the rise in the country. According to a Norton survey, 45 per cent of adult Indian internet users faced an identity threat in 2020.-up almost 40 percent since 2019
Furthermore, 59 percent of all adult Indian internet users, seemingly faced cybercrime in one way or the other through 2020. While it is not entirely clear as to the stipulated financial cost incurred as a result of cyberattacks, Norton states that Indians spent a total of 1.3 billion hours collectively attempting to resolve cybercrime crises.
Also Read: 246-Year -Old Ordnance Factory Board Scrapped By Centre, 70,000 Employees Promised Retirement Benefits
Thank you for subscribing.
We have sent you a confirmation email.