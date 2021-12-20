Centre Set To Celebrates 'Good Governance' Week From Dec 20, Plans To Increase Efficiency

With the Good Governance Day falling on December 25, 2021, the Central government is celebrating 'Good Governance Week' from today, according to the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievance (DARPG). Union Minister Jitendra Singh inaugurated the campaign at Bhim Auditorium, Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi. Various events are conducted from December 20 to December 25, including the launch of a nationwide campaign for Redressal of Public Grievances and Improving Service Delivery and inauguration of the Exhibition on Good Governance Practices, reports The Economic Times.

The six days campaign is launched with the motto of taking good administration down to the villages. During the campaign, PM Modi said that his government is working towards developing good governance that works efficiently and in favour of the country's citizens. He added that the government gives more priority to schemes that will make the villages more efficient. The nation can truly develop only with the development of villages.

"Guided by the Citizen-First approach, we remain untiring in our efforts to further deepen the outreach of our service delivery systems and make them more effective," News 18 reported quoting the PM.

Good Governance Day

Good Governance Day, otherwise known as Susasan Divas, is observed on December 25 every year to create awareness of the accountability of the Indian government. The day marks the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and recipient of Bharat Ratna, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Good Governance Day was established in the year 2014 by Narendra Modi, who took charge as Indian Prime Minister the same year. This move by the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party was criticised since the date collided with Christmas Day, and the declaration of the date as a government working day questioned the state of secularism prevailing in the country.

Some Stories of Good Governance by Modi-led Government

A few days ago, The Logical Indian reported on UIDAI planning to provide Aadhaar enrolment to all newborn babies in the hospital. The idea behind the initiative is to provide Aadhaar card to all citizens. Free wifi service is now made available across India to more than 6,000 railway stations free of cost for the first half an hour. The government has launched initiatives on Pollution Control Day to curb pollution.

