Caste discrimination
Centre Approves Grant Of Rs 1,000 Crore To Andhra Pradesh For Establishing Bulk Drug Park

Image Credit- CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Unsplash (Representational) 

Good Governance
Centre Approves Grant Of Rs 1,000 Crore To Andhra Pradesh For Establishing Bulk Drug Park

Andhra Pradesh,  1 Sep 2022 10:58 AM GMT

The state bagged the grant in competition by outsmarting strong contenders, including Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, to become the only state from south India to bag the grant-in-aid for the BDP.

The central government has given in-principle approval to Andhra Pradesh to establish a Bulk Drug Park (BDP), with a grant-in-aid of ₹ 1,000 crores, under the 'Promotion of Bulk Drug Parks' scheme of the Ministry of Pharmaceuticals.

Joint Secretary in the Union Department of Pharmaceuticals, N Yuvaraj, informed the Andhra government on Tuesday (August 30), asking it to convey its approval within seven days and further submit a Detailed Project Report (DPR) within 90 days to fast track the project.

Only State From South India To Bag The Grant

The state bagged the grant in competition by outsmarting strong contenders, including Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, to become the only state from south India to bag the grant-in-aid for the BDP, reported The New Indian Express.

Andhra Pradesh government had proposed to set up a BDP at KP Puram and Kodhada villages in Thondangi Mandal, East Godavari district. After the proposal was scrutinised, the Scheme Steering Committee (SSC) granted in-principle approval for providing a grant-in-aid to build common infrastructure facilities in the park at the stated location.

Detailed Project Report Within 90 Days

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma received a letter from Yuvaraj on Tuesday wherein the AP government has been asked to submit a DPR to the project management agency, Industrial Finance Corporation of India Limited (IFCI), within 90 days of the issuance date approval letter, reported NDTV.

The DPR should include details of the location of the proposed BDP, the total land area of the park, land area of the park available for allotment to units. Earlier, the time allotted for submission was 180 days, later reduced by SSC to 90 days to fast-track the project.

While 13 States across the country competed for the BDP under the scheme, along with AP, Himachal Pradesh won a similar project in the Northern region and Gujarat in western India.

