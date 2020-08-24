Central Railway Increases Frequency Of Kisan Rail, Brings More Income To Farmers

The Central Railway on Sunday announced that the frequency of Kisan Rail will be increased from weekly to bi-weekly. The first Kisan Rail train for transportation of perishable goods to assist farmers was flagged off on August 7 from Deolali in Maharashtra to Danapur in Bihar for faster and cheaper transportation.

The train which ran once a week will now be operated twice in a week. On its third operation, it transported 235.44 tonnes of produce including pomegranate, lemon, cauliflower, garlic and eggs.

The will be operated from Sangola in Solapur district in Maharashtra to Muzaffarpur in Bihar, through Manmad in Maharashtra.

"The farmers are hopeful that this new facility will definitely encourage many farmers to bring more produce like vegetables, grapes and other items to be transported from now on," said Central Railways, spokesperson, Shivaji Sutar, as reported by The Times Of India.

Before Kishan rail, the farmers were heavily dependent on road transport. Kisan Rail was announced in the Union Budget 2020-21 to build a seamless national cold supply chain for perishables.



The train has got a good response from farmers and it is being operated providing farmers with a seamless supply chain. At the same time, it is preventing the destruction of perishable farm produce. It has also paved a way to increase their income.

