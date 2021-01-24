Union Home Minister Amit Shah Launches Cashless Medical Scheme For Central Armed Forces, Families

Union home minister Amit Shah launched 'Ayushman CAPF', a cashless medical treatment scheme for central armed police forces (CAPF) personnel and their families in Guwahati, Assam on Saturday, January 23, reported Hindustan Times.

While launching the scheme, Shah said that it is a happy coincidence that on the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, they are launching this scheme for those whose valour and dedication ensures that the nation sleeps peacefully.

Shah said the scheme has gifted access of healthcare providers under 'Ayushman Bharat: Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY)' to about 28 lakh CAPFs, Assam Rifles and NSG personnel and their families in all states where PMJAY is operational.

The healthcare services to CAPF personnel on PM-JAY IT platform will help the CAPF personnel and their families in getting complete paperless and cashless services in 24,000 plus empanelled hospitals in a phased manner.

He also appreciated CAPF personnel saying that whether it's the nation's internal security or protecting our borders, they have always given us a bright example of dedication and sacrifice. He also informed that this scheme is an extension of Ayushman Bharat scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The National Health Authority (NHA) on Friday said that the scheme is a joint initiative with Ministry of Home Affairs to provide cashless and paperless medical treatment to central armed police forces (CAPF) personnel and their families.

This joint initiative es expected to ensure that cashless healthcare services are provided to serving CAPF personnel from all seven forces including Assam Rifles, BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, NSG and SSB - and their dependents through Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY IT platform.

Also Read: Karnataka: Centre Gives Nod To Set Up Plastic Park In Mangaluru