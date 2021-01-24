Good Governance

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Launches Cashless Medical Scheme For Central Armed Forces, Families

The healthcare services to CAPF personnel on PM-JAY IT platform will help the CAPF personnel and their families in getting complete paperless and cashless services in 24,000 plus empanelled hospitals in a phased manner.

The Logical Indian Crew
Assam   |   24 Jan 2021 11:08 AM GMT
Writer : Ankita Singh | Editor : Rakshitha R | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Launches Cashless Medical Scheme For Central Armed Forces, Families

Image Credits: Amit Shah/Twitter

Union home minister Amit Shah launched 'Ayushman CAPF', a cashless medical treatment scheme for central armed police forces (CAPF) personnel and their families in Guwahati, Assam on Saturday, January 23, reported Hindustan Times.

While launching the scheme, Shah said that it is a happy coincidence that on the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, they are launching this scheme for those whose valour and dedication ensures that the nation sleeps peacefully.

Shah said the scheme has gifted access of healthcare providers under 'Ayushman Bharat: Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY)' to about 28 lakh CAPFs, Assam Rifles and NSG personnel and their families in all states where PMJAY is operational.

The healthcare services to CAPF personnel on PM-JAY IT platform will help the CAPF personnel and their families in getting complete paperless and cashless services in 24,000 plus empanelled hospitals in a phased manner.

He also appreciated CAPF personnel saying that whether it's the nation's internal security or protecting our borders, they have always given us a bright example of dedication and sacrifice. He also informed that this scheme is an extension of Ayushman Bharat scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The National Health Authority (NHA) on Friday said that the scheme is a joint initiative with Ministry of Home Affairs to provide cashless and paperless medical treatment to central armed police forces (CAPF) personnel and their families.

This joint initiative es expected to ensure that cashless healthcare services are provided to serving CAPF personnel from all seven forces including Assam Rifles, BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, NSG and SSB - and their dependents through Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY IT platform.

Also Read: Karnataka: Centre Gives Nod To Set Up Plastic Park In Mangaluru

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Rakshitha R

Rakshitha R

Digital Editor

Rakshitha an engineer turned passionate journalist with an inclination for poetry, creative writing, movies, fiction, mountains and seclusion. Not a part of the social process but existential.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian