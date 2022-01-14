Jaipur Gets 'Bike Ambulances' For Doorstep Delivery Of Medicines To COVID-19 Patients

India has been reporting a massive surge in COVID-19 cases. Reports have pointed out that the 'omicron' variant has been driving an increase in the rate of infection across the country. COVID-related fatalities and hospitalisation, however, have remained low amid rising cases, and those infected, in most cases, are recovering after a short period of self-isolation.

State governments have been working on mission mode to ensure accessibility of critical healthcare services to the patients. To tackle the challenges, Rajasthan has kickstarted the 'bike ambulance' service in Jaipur for the home delivery of medicines to those infected with COVID-19.

Why Such A Move?

The move has been taken to benefit those infected with the virus and are currently under home isolation. People in need of medicines can dial '108', and they will receive medicines at their doorstep.



The New Indian Express reported that as many as 25 bike ambulances have been set up police station-wise in the city.

Bike Ambulances Providing Relief

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) in 2021 had launched a bike ambulance 'Rakshita' for the security forces in Naxal affected areas. The bike ambulance was especially useful in narrow roads in Naxalite zones where ambulances could not reach on time, resulting in worsening situations.

Back in 2020, under Corporate Social Responsibility, a private company had provided five bike ambulances to the Health Department in Jaipur. The bike ambulances were equipped with all ultramodern facilities like first aid box, oxygen cylinder with flow meter, humidifier mask, etc., as reported by Times of India.



In the same year, 2020, Anekal, a small town at a distance of 30 km from Bengaluru, the bike ambulance facility was rolled out to overcome transportation-related issues for people living in the area. The thought of bike ambulance came up as the secluded area made it difficult for many people to reach the closest primary healthcare centre (PHC). The narrow roads made it difficult for the ambulances to reach, reported The Indian Express.



Delhi government in 2019 had launched bike ambulances. The vehicles were meant to provide first medical aid emergencies at home only before the arrival of regular ambulances. This was done so that the time between the reception of the call and medical intervention is reduced. And during the pilot project, bike ambulances were successfully able to reduce the response time from an average of 25 minutes to 12 minutes, as per Hindustan Times.

