All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Jaipur Gets Bike Ambulances For Doorstep Delivery Of Medicines To COVID-19 Patients

Image Credits: Pixabay, The Times of India

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Jaipur Gets 'Bike Ambulances' For Doorstep Delivery Of Medicines To COVID-19 Patients

Anwesha Singh

Writer: Anwesha Singh

Anwesha Singh

Anwesha Singh

Remote Intern

She is a trainee journalist at Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media in Print stream. She has graduated from Home Science with specialization in Development Communication and Extension from Lady Irwin College, Delhi University. She likes reporting, writing, copyediting amongst others.

See article by Anwesha Singh

Rajasthan,  14 Jan 2022 7:59 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

The move has been taken to benefit those infected with the virus and are currently under home isolation. People in need of medicines can dial '108' to avail the service.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

India has been reporting a massive surge in COVID-19 cases. Reports have pointed out that the 'omicron' variant has been driving an increase in the rate of infection across the country. COVID-related fatalities and hospitalisation, however, have remained low amid rising cases, and those infected, in most cases, are recovering after a short period of self-isolation.

State governments have been working on mission mode to ensure accessibility of critical healthcare services to the patients. To tackle the challenges, Rajasthan has kickstarted the 'bike ambulance' service in Jaipur for the home delivery of medicines to those infected with COVID-19.

Why Such A Move?

The move has been taken to benefit those infected with the virus and are currently under home isolation. People in need of medicines can dial '108', and they will receive medicines at their doorstep.

The New Indian Express reported that as many as 25 bike ambulances have been set up police station-wise in the city.

Bike Ambulances Providing Relief

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) in 2021 had launched a bike ambulance 'Rakshita' for the security forces in Naxal affected areas. The bike ambulance was especially useful in narrow roads in Naxalite zones where ambulances could not reach on time, resulting in worsening situations.

Back in 2020, under Corporate Social Responsibility, a private company had provided five bike ambulances to the Health Department in Jaipur. The bike ambulances were equipped with all ultramodern facilities like first aid box, oxygen cylinder with flow meter, humidifier mask, etc., as reported by Times of India.

In the same year, 2020, Anekal, a small town at a distance of 30 km from Bengaluru, the bike ambulance facility was rolled out to overcome transportation-related issues for people living in the area. The thought of bike ambulance came up as the secluded area made it difficult for many people to reach the closest primary healthcare centre (PHC). The narrow roads made it difficult for the ambulances to reach, reported The Indian Express.

Delhi government in 2019 had launched bike ambulances. The vehicles were meant to provide first medical aid emergencies at home only before the arrival of regular ambulances. This was done so that the time between the reception of the call and medical intervention is reduced. And during the pilot project, bike ambulances were successfully able to reduce the response time from an average of 25 minutes to 12 minutes, as per Hindustan Times.

Also Read : Five Northeast States Have Highest Percentage Of Forest Cover In India

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Anwesha Singh
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Health Department of Jaipur 
Bike Ambulance in Jaipur 
COVID-19 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X