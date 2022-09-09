All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Bottles To Bangles! Heres What Dry State Bihar Is Doing With Lakhs Of Seized Liquor Bottles

Image Credits: OneIndia and Pinterest

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Bottles To Bangles! Here's What Dry State Bihar Is Doing With Lakhs Of Seized Liquor Bottles

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Bihar,  9 Sep 2022 9:16 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Since the liquor ban in 2016 in Bihar, many bottles of illegal liquor have been seized and were being treated as garbage. In a sustainable decision, the government will now employ rural residents to recycle bottles into bangles.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Bihar had banned the sale and consumption of alcohol since April 2016, following Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's electoral promise to women ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls. After the ban, the state saw a rise in illicit liquor and hooch tragedies, and almost every month, lakhs of liquor bottles were seized from various parts of the state. These bottles would then be treated as garbage and would be crushed with excavators or other heavy equipment.

However, a recent announcement under the Rural Livelihoods Promotion programme has considered the possibility of recycling these bottles and transforming them into other usable items. Alongside dealing with the number of glass bottle waste piling up in the state, such a move would also provide an employment opportunity for many rural residents.

Empowering Through JEEViKA

The Bihar Government has announced that the initiative to convert bottles into bangles will be adopted under the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project (BRLP), locally known as JEEViKA. Funded by the World Bank, the main objective of this program is poverty alleviation and socio-economic empowerment of rural women. It encompassed several Livelihoods Restoration and Enhancement components, such as the Bihar Kosi Flood Recovery Project (BKFRP), and the Bangles initiative is a new addition to the same.

The state will construct a factory in Patna and provide women with the necessary training to make glass bangles. A fund of one crore has been allocated by the State Excise and Prohibition department to set it up, and they would also be tasked to take the bottles to the factory site.

Further reports by the FirstPost, state that the government has agreed with a bangle manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh (UP), which would oversee the training sessions for women. The chief executive officer of the Livelihood Mission added that a team of women had already been sent to the unit.

Opposition's Accusations Of Vote Bank Politics

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Sanjay Jaiswal commented that the Chief Minister would permit liquor smuggling into the state to ensure a raw material supply into the factory. He was quoted saying, "Nitish Kumar and excise department will pass 9 out of 10 liquor consignments, and they will seize one consignment to get the raw materials for the bangles factory".

While many experts found the move to be innovative, they also specified how the government needs to take many other factors into consideration while setting up the factories. President of the Bihar chapter of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry questioned if the state would provide other materials such as soda and limestone that goes into glass bangle making. He also spoke of the viability of such an initiative, as there exists a possibility of running out of liquor bottles to make the bangles.

In the debates, there was a question about the competition JEEViKA workers would face with established glass bangle manufacturers, and it also raised the allegation that the move is an attempt by the Nitish Kumar-led government to gain the favour of women voters.

Also Read: This Journalist Left His Job To Make Rural Communities Digitally Literate, Empowers Vulnerable Tribes

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
JEEViKA scheme 
Glass bangles 
Liquor bottles 
Rural livelihood missions 
Bihar Government 
Nitish Kumar 

Must Reads

Supporting Queer Groups! Here's How This Startup Is Improving Mental Health Of LGBTQ+ Community
A Detailed Analysis Of Economic Disruptions To Education In The Next 3 Years, From 2022 To 2025
Cropped Video Of Ashok Gehlot Drinking Holy Water With Misleading Claim Goes Viral
Karnataka Govt Sets Aside Rs 23 Crore As Monetary Aid For SC/ST Patients With Rare Diseases
Similar Posts
Karnataka Govt Sets Aside Rs 23 Crore As Monetary Aid For SC/ST Patients With Rare Diseases
Good Governance

Karnataka Govt Sets Aside Rs 23 Crore As Monetary Aid For SC/ST Patients With Rare Diseases

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi Air Pollution: Govt Prepares To Spray Free Bio-Decomposers In Farms To Prevent Stubble Burning
Good Governance

Delhi Air Pollution: Govt Prepares To Spray Free Bio-Decomposers In Farms To Prevent Stubble

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttarakhand: Uniform Civil Code Panel Set Up By Govt Launches Portal To Seek Public Inputs
Good Governance

Uttarakhand: Uniform Civil Code Panel Set Up By Govt Launches Portal To Seek Public Inputs

The Logical Indian Crew
E-Charging Facilities Mandatory For New Buildings In Pune, 20% Parking Space Reserved For Electric Vehicles
Good Governance

E-Charging Facilities Mandatory For New Buildings In Pune, 20% Parking Space Reserved For Electric...

The Logical Indian Crew
Indias First Night Sky Sanctuary To Be Set Up In Ladakh Within Next Three Months: Minister
Good Governance

India's First 'Night Sky Sanctuary' To Be Set Up In Ladakh Within Next Three Months: Minister

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X