Teachings Of Gandhi & Kalam: Bihar Govt School Students To Get Free Exercise Books, Almanacs

In a first, the Bihar government will distribute free exercise books and almanacs, which will feature the teachings of Mahatama Gandhi and APJ Abdul Kalam. All the students from classes one to eight of state-run schools will receive the same, along with textbooks.

The state government has taken this initiative to improve academic standards in the state-run schools and ensure students learn the correct values and principles. Under this initiative, teachers will be provided with diaries to track and record students' performances and other activities.

The additional chief secretary (ACS) of the state education department, Dipak Kumar Singh, said, "This is the first time exercise books will be provided to students of classes 1 to 8 for free. Almanacs carrying relevant information, including social reform initiatives of the state government and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and APJ Abdul Kalam, will also be given to them," News18 reported.

He added, "Teachers, too, will be getting diaries to maintain daily progress reports. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took the decision in consultation with officials of the education department."

'Expenditure On Education Is An Investment'

Earlier to this initiative, the government school students used to get only textbooks, but the state budget allotment for the education sector has significantly increased in recent years. Singh said, "Our government is committed to improving the quality of education in Bihar, and any expenditure on education is considered an investment."

Accordion to the Bihar Economic Survey, the total number of primary and upper primary schools in the state has increased from 72,981 in 2016-17 to 75,295 in 2019-20, out of which 42,408 are primary and 32,887 upper primary schools. The best performing districts of the state in terms of the number of schools operational were Patna, Muzaffarpur, and East Champaran in 2019-20.

Apart from the increase in the number of schools in the state and budget allocation for education, the students will now also benefit from the learnings of Mahatama Gandhi and APJ Abdul Kalam. They will be provided materials related to their initiatives, social reforms, and moral values.

