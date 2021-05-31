Bihar Govt Announces Financial Assistance For Children Orphaned Due To COVID-19

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday, May 30, announced slew of measures for children orphaned by COVID-19. This comes a day after the Centre made similar announcements.

Kumar said that his government would provide monthly stipends for the bereaved children, a boarding facility for those left with no caretaker, and pay special focus to the education of orphaned girls.



"Boys and girls who have lost their mothers and fathers - with at least one parent succumbing to COVID - will get a sum of Rs 1,500 every month from the state government till they attain the age of 18 years," Kumar tweeted.

He stated that the help will be provided under the government's scheme 'Baal Sahaayta Yojana' which is meant for needy children.

Boys and girls who are left with no guardian or caretakers will be provided shelter at Baal Griha and priority will be given to get such orphaned girls admitted to Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya schools.

As per the official figures by the state social welfare department, as many as 1,534 children in Bihar have been found affected during the ongoing second wave of the pandemic. These children have lost either one or both parents to the disease.



Among all of them, at least 48 children have been found orphaned after the death of their both parents.

Moreover, Former deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi said 100 donors have also come forward under the 'Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti' to provide ₹1,000 in the account of each orphaned child per month.

