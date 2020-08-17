Bihar Education Department Gives Students Break From Online Classes With 'School TV'

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, 'School TV', a Bihar Education department's weekend television programme broadcasted on Doordarshan has gained traction among students who find it more engaging rather than usual online classes. The topics of these programmes may vary and it has given more exposure to students.

"Ruchi Kumari, a Class 10 student in a government school in Madhubani's Kamtoul area, may now have been used to studies in the absence of physical classrooms through "sometimes boring" online lessons, but it is 'School TV' — a medley of audio-visual weekend programmes on careers, entrepreneurship and extra-curricular activities broadcast on Doordarshan, which she finds more innovative and engaging," reported The Indian Express.

While these programmes are meant for Classes 9 to 12, Ruchi said her sister Shambhavi, a Class 6 student, joins her out of interest, and that it would have been better if School TV could also incorporate programmes on various other topics such as Mithila paintings and contemporary dance. The audio-visual format has been found out to be innovative and interesting by many students.

Similar other suggestions are now making their way to groups of the Bihar School Education Project (BEP) under the education department. The education department in Bihar is working hard to bring a good response to Doordarshan's online classes which was being aired from Monday to Friday. The audiovisual format of school TV might replace this response.

Also Read: Maharashtra Launches Drive Against Milk Adulteration, Blue Dye To Be Added To Substandard Milk