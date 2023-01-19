All section
BHU Scientist Gets Grant For Startup Under Governments Amrit Grand Challenge Programme, Know About It

Image Credit- BHU, Jagran Josh

Good Governance
BHU Scientist Gets Grant For Startup Under Government's Amrit Grand Challenge Programme, Know About It

Uttar Pradesh,  19 Jan 2023 7:30 AM GMT

The startup is working to discover new biomarkers and offers innovative healthcare solutions. It has been selected as one of 75 Startup Innovations in the competition, focusing on Telemedicine, Digital Health, BIG Data, AI, and BlockChain.

Dr Garima Jain, a scientist at the 4centre for Genetic Disorders at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and expert in cancer genomics, has been awarded a Stage 1 grant for her startup project through the Amrit Grand Challenge programme titled 'JAN CARE,' funded by the Indian government's Ministry of Science and Technology.

According to a statement by BHU, Dr Jain, the founder of 'mirNOW,' plans to enhance patient care and outcomes using innovative diagnostic solutions. The goal of mirNOW is to develop tests for early, personalised, and actionable diagnoses of cancer and cardiovascular diseases and to make these solutions available to everyone.

Aim To Offer Innovative Healthcare Solutions

The startup is working to discover new biomarkers and offers innovative healthcare solutions. It has been selected as one of 75 Startup Innovations in the competition, focusing on Telemedicine, Digital Health, BIG Data, AI, and BlockChain, as reported by NDTV.

Dr Jain stated that the goal of mirNOW is to find, create, and provide early diagnostic solutions that can improve and save lives. She is thrilled that her startup is part of the JAN CARE programme and the financial support and valuable feedback she will receive as they continue to improve and develop their products.

Dr Jain said that the grant would be used to create a diagnostic tool that utilises miRNA biomarkers and a machine learning algorithm for determining the malignancy of prostatitis.

About The Amrit Grand Challenge

The Amrit Grand Challenge is a program launched by the Indian government in partnership with NASSCOM and other industry partners such as investors, hospitals, and incubators. The program aims to identify and support up to 75 health tech innovations in areas such as Telemedicine and Digital health from startups and individuals, to strengthen healthcare delivery in India.

The innovations supported by this program may include new diagnostic solutions, personalised treatments, and digital technologies that can help to improve patient care and outcomes. The program may also provide funding and other resources to selected startups, such as mentorship and networking opportunities, to help them bring their innovative solutions to market.

Also Read: First-Of-Its-Kind! BHU Offers 'Hindu Dharma Course' In Regular Curriculum

