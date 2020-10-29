Bengaluru Sets Up Ward-Level Committees To Enforce COVID-19 Regulations

With the daily increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru and violations of safety norms by citizens, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has formed four committees, at the ward, division, zonal levels, and head office level to ensure strict implementation of COVID-19 norms.

The commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad on Tuesday ordered the constitution of the committees which will be set at various levels.

The constituted committees include the BBMP head office committee, zonal level committees, divisional and ward level committees. It will consist of a health officer, an engineer of the BBMP and a police officer nominated by the police commissioner.

Prasad observed that more strict measures were required to be taken by the BBMP and the police as many were seen violating the rules. BBMP has been imposing a penalty of ₹250 on violators, but the desired results have not been found.

With an objective to increase Information, Education and Communication (IEC) efforts across all 198 wards, the constituted committees will play a crucial role as well as ensure that there is the compliance of all the norms related to COVID-19.

According to the order, the Divisional Level Committee will meet once a week to monitor and guide the ward level committees in enforcing the COVID-19 related directions.

Similarly, the zonal committees will meet every week to monitor the enforcement at the respective zones. For reviewing the entire city, the committee at the head office will be responsible.

The commissioner said in his order that each committee would send a detailed report to the next level in terms of the compliance of the direction.