Bengaluru Police Commissioner Orders Action Against Begging At Traffic Signals

The Bengaluru city police commissioner has ordered officials from the law and order, and the traffic departments to launch joint action against beggars at traffic signals and mentioned it as a primary reason for traffic snarls.

"It is noticed that at busy traffic junctions, beggars and others are collecting money from motorists which is not only obstructing smooth flow of traffic, but also causing nuisance to the commuters," said Kamal Pant, the Bengaluru police commissioner.

Pant added that the law and order, and the traffic police would initiate joint action against beggars immediately, and the jurisdictional assistant commissioner of police of both the wings would be nodal officers for this purpose.

Bengaluru has over 9.4 million vehicles and traffic snarls are often caused by issues such as inadequate infrastructure, poor quality of roads and metro construction.

Begging on the streets is a common sight that all of us come across. Many beggars plea with motorists on busy junctions. Young children, senior citizens, and members of the transgender community are also spotted on almost every busy traffic light in Bengaluru.



Apart from Bengaluru, the police in Mumbai have also issued orders to evict beggars lately.

All the police stations in Mumbai have been asked to track down beggars and lodge them at a special home in Chembur after testing them for COVID-19.

However, experts have raised questions about the accommodation of beggars at the Chembur home and also asked if they would be rehabilitated.

