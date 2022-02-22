All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Bengaluru: Govt To Enhance Road Safety Measures, Adopt Best Practices To Prevent Traffic Crashes

Image Credits: Wikipedia, From The Source

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Bengaluru: Govt To Enhance Road Safety Measures, Adopt Best Practices To Prevent Traffic Crashes

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Karnataka,  22 Feb 2022 12:40 PM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Various measures, such as enforcing laws on speeding, wearing helmets, drunk driving, and using data from high-quality monitoring and evaluation systems for policy and planning, will be implemented as part of the initiative.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Karnataka government on Monday (February 22) signed a participatory agreement (PA) with Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS) to enhance road safety measures and adopt best practices, including a data-driven approach, to prevent traffic crashes in Bengaluru Metropolitan Region.

According to a government press release, various measures, such as enforcing laws on speeding, wearing helmets, drunk driving, building safer roads, and using data from high-quality monitoring and evaluation systems for policy and planning, will be implemented as part of the initiative.

Committed To Reducing Road Crash Fatalities

"We are excited to collaborate with the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety to implement global best-practice measures that can help prevent crashes and in turn save lives. We are committed to reducing road crash-related deaths and injuries, which are largely preventable, and this partnership with BIGRS is a testament to that ongoing effort," Rajender Kumar Kataria, Principal Secretary of Karnataka Transport Department said.

"The Government of Karnataka, these experts, and our citizens will work together to ensure no more lives are lost on our streets," he added. Bengaluru is one of the 30 cities that will participate in the initiative, The Hindu reported.

Kelly Larson of Bloomberg Philanthropies said that nearly 1.3 million people are killed on the world's roads every year, and by implementing proven, data-driven interventions, these deaths are preventable.

Eight Leading Cause Of Death

The release stated that traffic crashes are the eighth leading cause of death worldwide, and the leading cause of death among youth. Around 20-50 million people are seriously injured, often with permanent, debilitating injuries across the globe. In 2020, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region recorded 2,990 fatalities as a result of such preventable road crashes.

From 2015 to 2019, BIGRS supported a global network of 10 cities and five countries to implement data-driven interventions to reduce road traffic fatalities and injuries. Bloomberg Philanthropies expanded this program in 2020 and will continue to partner with some of the largest cities of the world to improve road safety. Nearly 30 cities, including Bengaluru, and 15 countries will participate in this phase of the initiative from 2020 to 2025.

"The government is committed to transforming Bengaluru into an accident-free, crash-free region. The initiative aims to bring down accidents and fatalities through global best practices and technical support from experts across the world. I hope the initiative turns fruitful for Bangalore and Bangaloreans in days ahead," said B Sreeramulu, minister for Transport and Scheduled Tribe Welfare.

Also Read: 'On Cloud 9!' Karnataka Youth's Film Shot During Pandemic Makes It To Berlin Film Festival

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Road Safety Measures 
Traffic Crashes 
Bengaluru traffic 
Karnataka Govt 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X