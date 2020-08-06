Good Governance

Odisha: Bank, Postal Employees To Deliver Cash At Homes Of Elderly, Differently-Abled Amid COVID-19

Cash can be delivered at home after receiving phone calls from such persons seeking assistance in the matter, said the officials involved in the decision.

The Logical Indian Crew
Odisha   |   6 Aug 2020 4:06 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Navya Singh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credits: GovtYojanas

The Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government on Monday, August 3 allowed the Bank and Postal employees to deliver cash at home for the elderly and the differently-abled amid the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

Cash can be now delivered at home after receiving phone calls from such persons seeking assistance in the matter, according to the officials involved in the decision. They further pointed out the decision was taken in the light of prevailing COVID-19 situation where the elderly persons have been advised to remain indoors.

"Postal and bank employees are allowed to move to the premises of senior citizens and differently-abled persons to deliver cash, on phone calls during working hours, with strict adherence to safety measures," the Finance Department said in an order.

The state government has identified elderly people as vulnerable during the virus outbreak and have suggested that they remain indoors. Additionally, the local administrations have also reportedly fixed park timings exclusively for them.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation while earlier engaging volunteers to help the elderly with purchase of groceries and medicines, had drawn the government's attention to the issue of withdrawal of cash from banks.

It had also launched a mobile app 'Sachetak', specifically designed keeping in view the risks involved with the elderly and co-morbid sections of the society, to provide a safe window to interact with the city authorities for all their basic needs, such as medical consultation and banking needs.

