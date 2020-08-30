Atal Tunnel At Rohtang Pass Likely To Be Inaugurated By Prime Minister In September

The Rohtang Tunnel situated at an altitude of over 3,000 metres, is ready for opening next month following the completion of civil works that began a decade ago. Also, known as the Atal Tunnel, it is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September.

Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that Prime Minister Modi visited the strategic Atal Tunnel, earlier known as Rohtang tunnel, constructed with an outlay of ₹3,500 crores. He said it would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming month.

CM Thakur reviewed the progress work of the tunnel with officials of the Border Road Organisation (BRO) an official statement read. The tunnel is extremely significant from the military logistics point of view.

"The 9.02 kilometres-long Atal Tunnel, named after former Prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, passes under the Rohtang Pass in the eastern Pir Panjal range on the Leh-Manali highway at an altitude of 3,060 metres at the lowest and 3,078 metres at the peak." reported The Times Of India.

Thakur said the Prime Minister has shown keen interest in early completion of this mega project, which would not only be important from the strategic point of view but would also give a boost to tourism activities in Lahaul-Spiti district besides creating employment and self-employment avenues in the area.

The ambitious Atal Tunnel would provide all-weather connectivity to Leh and the forward areas of Ladakh.

The tunnel provides telephone facility at every 150 metres, a fire hydrant at every 60 metres, emergency exit at every 500 metres. There is also a turning cavern at every 2.2 km and an air quality monitoring system after every km.

Also, it has broadcasting system and automatic incident detection system with CCTV cameras at every 250 metres. With the maximum speed limit of 80 km per hour, the tunnel is expected to see the traffic of 3,000 cars and 1,500 trucks a day.

