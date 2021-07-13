Good Governance

Assam To Provide One-Time Assistance Of Rs 2.5 Lakh To Widows

All widows, whose husbands died due to COVID-19, and having an annual family income of less than ₹5 lakh, are eligible for the scheme.

Image Credit: Twitter/ Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Assam government on July 11 rolled out a scheme to provide a one-time financial aid of 2.5 lakh each to all widows, whose husbands died due to COVID-19 if their annual family income is less than 5 lakh.

The state's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the scheme and handed over cheques to 176 beneficiaries from eight districts in the state.

Sarma added that 873 widows have been identified so far.

Widows Of Government Employees Not Eligible For Scheme

Beneficiaries of Orunodoi and Widow Pension programmes are also eligible for the scheme. The beneficiary's husband should be a COVID-19 positive patient at the time of death. For availing the scheme, it should be certified by the state-level COVID death audit board.

"A beneficiary must belong to a low-income family having an annual income less than ₹5 lakh," the scheme details mentioned. However, widows of government employees will not be covered under this scheme as they will get the family pension as per rules. The state government has already launched a scheme to provide ₹ 3,500 per month to children, who lost their parents due to COVID-19.

In May, the Centre announced that it will provide pensions to families of those who have lost their earning members due to COVID.

