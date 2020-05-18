Assam Government To Provide Jobs To Returning Migrant Workers Under MGNREGA

Amid migrant workers returning to the state from different parts of the country due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday, May 17, ordered issuing job cards to the workers returning to the state. The workers will be given work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).



The decision came after a high-level meeting held by the CM to discuss the issues of providing employment opportunities to the state's people returning from outside.

"Chief Minister directed to allot job cards to returning migrant workers and provide works under MGNREGA at the earliest. He also asked the skill development department to take steps for imparting training to returning workers for upgrading their skills," an official release said.

The statement added that the labourers should be provided training at block-level through a digital platform.

"These workers are our asset. They have acquired skills in different sectors while working outside. We need to sharpen their skills so that they can be employed here," Sonowal said.

The CM further instructed the Industries Department to prepare a district-wise list of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) for providing benefits to the sector under the Rs 20 lakh crore financial package announced by the Centre.

He said that there are 1.01 lakh MSMEs in the state and asked the concerned department to take all necessary measure for passing on the benefits announced by the Centre.

"He instructed the finance department to discuss with banks about ways to provide bank loans to returning labourers for engaging them in productive sectors," the release further said.

