Safe Space For Victims! Assam Police Launches 'Special Cells For Women & Community Approach' In 10 Districts

The Assam Police officially announced the launch of "Special Cells for Women and Community Approach" in 10 districts of the state on June 8. This cell was inaugurated by the Assam Director general of police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta for the police stations in Dibrugarh, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon, Kamrup (Rural), Kokrajhar, Sivasagar Sonitpur, Cachar, Dhubri and Barpeta districts.

A Step Towards The Right Direction

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), which penned a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Assam Government represented by the Assam Police, Home Department and Department of Social Welfare, is set to be manning these Special Cells via social workers, state coordinators and counsellors. Furthermore, the department has also picked out experienced and trained Councilors by imparting their specialized training, as per news agency ANI.

How These Special Cells Will Help?

These above-mentioned Special Cells will help create space for violated women to obtain both social and emotional support through quality social, legal and psychological services from professional full-time social workers within the criminal justice system (CJS) outline. The concerns and needs of the survivors of violence are handled within a facilitative environment as these Special Cells would function from Sadar Police Stations in the said districts.

Furthermore, the TISS has also collaborated with US Agency for International Development's MOMENTUM Country and Global Leadership: India-Yash led by Jhpiego and the Child in Need Institute (CINI) to work on these special cells for the next two years.

DGP Mahanta, while speaking on the occasion, guaranteed that the state police is committed to fighting crimes against Women and Children and are also effectively combating gender-based violence.

He further added that there is a need for a multidisciplinary approach to access this menace, "police, NGOs, Social Welfare Department and Home Department and other stakeholders need to work together to address the issue," he conveyed.

