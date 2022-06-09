All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Safe Space For Victims! Assam Police Launches Special Cells For Women & Community Approach In 10 Districts

Image Credit: ANI, ANI

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Safe Space For Victims! Assam Police Launches 'Special Cells For Women & Community Approach' In 10 Districts

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Assam,  9 Jun 2022 6:57 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The Special Cells will help create space for violated women to obtain both social and emotional support through quality social, legal and psychological services from professional full-time social workers within the criminal justice system (CJS) outline.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Assam Police officially announced the launch of "Special Cells for Women and Community Approach" in 10 districts of the state on June 8. This cell was inaugurated by the Assam Director general of police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta for the police stations in Dibrugarh, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon, Kamrup (Rural), Kokrajhar, Sivasagar Sonitpur, Cachar, Dhubri and Barpeta districts.

A Step Towards The Right Direction

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), which penned a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Assam Government represented by the Assam Police, Home Department and Department of Social Welfare, is set to be manning these Special Cells via social workers, state coordinators and counsellors. Furthermore, the department has also picked out experienced and trained Councilors by imparting their specialized training, as per news agency ANI.

How These Special Cells Will Help?

These above-mentioned Special Cells will help create space for violated women to obtain both social and emotional support through quality social, legal and psychological services from professional full-time social workers within the criminal justice system (CJS) outline. The concerns and needs of the survivors of violence are handled within a facilitative environment as these Special Cells would function from Sadar Police Stations in the said districts.

Furthermore, the TISS has also collaborated with US Agency for International Development's MOMENTUM Country and Global Leadership: India-Yash led by Jhpiego and the Child in Need Institute (CINI) to work on these special cells for the next two years.

DGP Mahanta, while speaking on the occasion, guaranteed that the state police is committed to fighting crimes against Women and Children and are also effectively combating gender-based violence.

He further added that there is a need for a multidisciplinary approach to access this menace, "police, NGOs, Social Welfare Department and Home Department and other stakeholders need to work together to address the issue," he conveyed.

Also Read: ICMR Releases Fresh Guidelines, Measures As India Records 150% Increase In Diabetes Cases

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Assam 
Assam police 
Women 

Must Reads

BJP Leaders Shared Morphed Photo To Claim BJP Workers Hoisting Party Flag By Forming Human Pyramid
My Story:'As An Artist With Autism, I Loved Modelling For Men's Fashion Brand'
BB Muringla: Padma Shri Laureate & Modern Architect Of Limbu Language Passes Away At 80
False Claim! Video About Artificial Milk Being Made Using Chemicals In Bharuch, Gujarat Actually Of Phenyl
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X