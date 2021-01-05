Assam Govt Rolls Out Rs 100-A-Day Incentive For School-Going Girl Students

In a bid to promote girl-child education, the Sarbananda Sonowal-led Assam government has decided to extend financial incentives to such school-going girl students.

According to an NDTV report, the state government will give girl students ₹100 for every day they attend schools, said state Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, January 3.

The minister also spoke about the additional initiatives being taken to bring back the children to schools and colleges and ensure they attend classes regularly. He told the reporters that the state government would deposit ₹1,500 and ₹2,000 respectively for undergraduate and postgraduate students in their bank accounts by the end of this month so that the students can use the money to buy books.

"We had planned this last year itself but could not implement it because of the spread of COVID-19. We wanted to pay money for attending classes in both schools and colleges," Sarma said while attending a government function and distributing two-wheelers to the girls who cleared last year's Class 12 state board exam with first division.

Wheels of Empowerment 🛵



Today, along with Min @JogenMohan, MPs @KamakhyaTasa & @ToponKumarGogo1 and MLAs, distributed scooters to 948 meritorious girl students in Sivasagar.



Congratulations to the recipients of Dr Banikanta Kakati Merit Award. Best wishes 💐#AssamEduCare pic.twitter.com/jmFKe7NVKt — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 3, 2021

Several reports have pointed out that the government has committed to providing scooters to all girl students who passed Class 12 examination in the first division in 2018 and 2019. 948 girl students have received the vehicles. The education minister said that the government would continue to give two-wheelers to girl students even if one lakh of them pass the Class 12 board exam in the first division.

The government has allocated ₹144.30 crore to buy motorbikes for 22,245 girls who passed the Class 12 board exam in the first division.

Also Read: Assam Assembly Passes Bill To Abolish State-Run Madrassas, Opposition Walks Out Of Assembly