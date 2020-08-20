Assam Govt To Give Scooties To 22,000 Girl Students With First Division Marks In Class 12 Exams

The Assam government on Tuesday, August 18, announced that it will provide scooties to 22,000 girl students of the state who passed the higher secondary final examinations with first division marks.

Addressing the media in a press conference, Assam's Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the two-wheeler will be provided to the eligible students by October.

"22,000 girl students had secured first division marks in the Higher Secondary examination and we will now give a scooter to every single one of them so that they can travel to their respective colleges," The Sentinel quoted Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The minister further added that each scooty that would be given to the meritorious students shall cost approximately ₹50,000-55,000 and through a website (sebaonline.org) the students can choose whether to opt for electric scooties or conventional ones.

"If they do not log in to the website to choose the type of scooty, we will consider that they are opting for free scooties. They shall not be able to sell these scooties for at least 3 years", the minister informed.

He also stated that the government, however, shall not provide the cost for registering the vehicles or helmets.

The minister further added that the seat capacity of government colleges will be increased by at least 25%, which will be reserved for the students of the state board.

