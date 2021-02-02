Assam: CM Sarbananda Sonowal Launches Schemes To Provide Financial Assistance To College Students, Literary Bodies

On Monday, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal launched two schemes to provide financial assistance to college students and literary bodies of the state.

The first scheme, named Pragyan Bharati, will provide monetary assistance for purchasing textbooks. Under this scheme, 3,26,046 college students in the state were given ₹1,500 each for purchasing textbooks. Apart from this, a total of ₹161 crores were reimbursed for the free admission of four lakh eligible students.

Under the second scheme named Bhasha Gourab, the state government will provide 21 Sahitya Sabhas or literary bodies with a total of ₹43 crores as a contribution to their corpus funds. Through this scheme, 600 writers from the state have also received financial assistance of ₹50,000 each to help them in their literary activities.

The chief minister said that the young generation must strive for knowledge through education and utilise the opportunity provided by these two schemes, reported NDTV.



He also said that the state government is committed to providing higher education to the poorest of the poor. Sonowal asked parents and teachers to encourage the youth to participate in sports and cultural activities for their holistic development.

While launching the schemes, Sonowal mentioned that literature is a reflection of the society and the Assam government is taking steps to provide financial assistance to writers and indigenous Sahitya Sabhas.



Education Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, said that the state government has previously taken steps for providing primary education till Class 5 to all students in their mother tongues.

Sarma also discussed the state government is planning to provide pocket money to college students in the near future apart from the monetary assistance provided for the purchase of textbooks through this scheme.

Sarma appreciated the relentless efforts of the state government for taking steps to improve the quality of education offered in the state. At present, Assam ranks on second position in the country in the index for educational development and second in taking education to the poor, added Sarma.

