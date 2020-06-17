Assam Begins Targeted Surveillance Program, Will Conduct 50,000 Random Tests In 10 Days

In the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Assam government began the Assam Targeted Surveillance Program (ATSP) in all districts from June 17. The program will randomly test people working in truck parking lots and unloading bays; frontline district administrative, police and health officials; and family members of those who have been released from institutional quarantine.

Under this program, over 50,000 random testings will be conducted in 10 days time till June 27. "As a #crucial step towards combating #COVID19 effectively in the state, Assam Health Department is launching an Assam Targeted Surveillance Program (#ATSP) from 17th June, 20. We aim to conduct more than 50,000 random testings in a week's time, targeting vulnerable areas," Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet.

Under this program, all staff, employees and labourers at truck parking lots and unloading bays including railway goods yard and godown will be screened and randomly tested. Frontline officials including healthcare staff, police personnel, transport department, and administrative officials will also be screened and tested. Hotel staff, including receptionists and cleaners, in those hotels which are being as government quarantine centres, will also be included under the program. Furthermore, the screening and random sample collection shall be done among the family members/co-residents of persons who have been released from institutional quarantine. "In order to facilitate people to get themselves tested, in case required, without having to visit hospitals, we have decided to open the following health facilities where swab collection for #COVID-19 will be done Free of Cost," Sarma said.

