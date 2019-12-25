Delhi: Arwind Kejriwal Makes Schoolboys Take Oath To Respect Women
December 25th, 2019 / 12:03 PM / Updated 7 hours ago
Chief Minister Arwind Kejriwal on Monday, December 23, kick-started the Mahila Suraksha Abhiyan(women’s safety campaign) with 22 lakh children from schools across Delhi, who took an oath to respect women and not violate women’s dignity.
“We launched the women’s safety campaign today [Monday] along with 22 lakh children from all schools in Delhi. The law and order have to be corrected. CCTV cameras and street lights are also being installed but the mindset of the society has to change,” Kejriwal said in a Tweet.
“We have to make Delhi a place where women can leave their house even at night without any fear,” he added.
आज दिल्ली के सभी स्कूलों के 22 लाख बच्चों के साथ महिला सुरक्षा अभियान शुरू किया। पुलिस और क़ानून व्यवस्था तो ठीक करनी ही है। CCTV कैमरे और स्ट्रीट लाइट भी लगवा रहे हैं। पर समाज की सोच भी बदलनी होगी। हमें ऐसी दिल्ली बनानी है जहां रात को भी महिलायें बिना किसी डर के घर से निकल सकें
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 23, 2019
The session held at a government school in Shakti Nagar was telecast live to other government, government-aided and private schools.
The CM made all boys stand up and take the oath: “Main shapath leta hoon ki main hamesha sabhi mahilaaon ki izzat karunga. Kabhi kisi ladki se durvyavahar ya durachar nahi karunga. Agar kabhi koi mahila musibat mein hoti hai, toh apni poori kshamta se unki madad karoonga (I take an oath that I will always respect all women. I will never misbehave with or mistreat any girl. If any woman is ever in trouble, I will help her to the best of my ability).”
While boys took the oath, the girls were asked to speak to their brothers in the presence of their parents and ask them to take the oath.
“Boys took oath that they will respect women and will not misbehave with them. Girls will administer the same oath to their brothers at home and warn them of breaking ties if they will not treat women well,” the CM added.
लड़कों ने शपथ ली कि वे महिलाओं का सम्मान करेंगे, किसी लड़की के साथ दुर्व्यवहार या दुराचार नहीं करेंगे
सभी लड़कियाँ अपने घर जाकर अपने भाई को यही शपथ दिलाएँगी और कहेंगी कि वो अपने भाई से बहुत प्यार करती हैं, लेकिन अगर वो ग़लत काम करेगा तो हमेशा के लिए भाई से रिश्ता तोड़ लेंगी https://t.co/6Y7NkLPXjY
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 23, 2019
At the session, Kejriwal announced that 1,40,000 CCTV cameras were installed in the city and 1,40,000 more cameras would be installed in the coming days, starting today.
“Our aim is to install CCTV cameras in every corner of the city to ensure criminals are traced and arrested. Starting tomorrow or day after, we are also installing 2,10,000 streetlights across Delhi to make sure there are no dark spots in the city,” said Kejriwal.
The program was announced by the CM on December 13 at a FICCI Womens’ Event in Delhi.
