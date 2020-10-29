Arvind Kejriwal Launches 'Green Delhi' App To Combat Air Pollution In Capital

With the increasing levels of air pollution in Delhi, the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the "Green Delhi" app to allow people to register any complaints or violations related to anti-pollution norms.

The main objective of the government behind launching the app is to involve each citizen in tackling the increasing air pollution levels.

Any person who wants to file a complaint related to pollution can download and install the app from Playstore and register. If a person comes across any place where industrial pollution or industrial dust is found, one can upload its video, picture, or audio using the app. The location will be automatically sent.

Kejriwal said that there will be a particular department to receive the complaints and it will have to work in a time-bound manner. In case, if the citizen registering the complaint is not satisfied with the solution, then he/she can again re-open that complaint.

Also, the chief minister stated that the Delhi Government has set up a green war room to monitor the status of the complaints. He added that they had undertaken initiatives in the last five years as a result of which pollution has been reduced by 25 per cent.

"We are still taking steps like all the thermal power plants are all closed in Delhi. Fuel has been changed in 95 per cent of the industries in Delhi," said Kejriwal as reported by The Hindustan Times.

Now, the industries in Delhi are using non polluting fuels. He also said that Delhi had set an example by bringing up an initiative to decompose the stubble and convert it into compost by spraying a chemical.