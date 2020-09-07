Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Launches Anti-Dengue Campaign

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, September 6, launched the second edition of state government's 10-week anti-dengue campaign by inspecting his own residence for stagnant water.

The campaign - '10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute' - aims to create awareness on the prevention of vector-borne diseases in the state, by encouraging people to examine their houses and nearby areas for stagnant clean water sources, which can lead to the breeding mosquitoes that spread dengue.

Kejriwal said that the first edition of the campaign, held last year, helped bring down the number of dengue cases and deaths.

"Last year, two crore people of Delhi joined hands to win a fight against dengue. In the next 10 weeks, we shall do it again. I inspected my home today for places where stagnant water could accumulate. I urge you to do the same. Let's join hands to fight against dengue once again," the CM said.

Kejriwal further urged religious organisations, cultural groups and resident welfare associations (RWA) to endorse the campaign.