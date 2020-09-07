Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Launches Anti-Dengue Campaign

Reethu Ravi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, September 6, launched the second edition of state government's 10-week anti-dengue campaign by inspecting his own residence for stagnant water.
The campaign - '10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute' - aims to create awareness on the prevention of vector-borne diseases in the state, by encouraging people to examine their houses and nearby areas for stagnant clean water sources, which can lead to the breeding mosquitoes that spread dengue.
Kejriwal said that the first edition of the campaign, held last year, helped bring down the number of dengue cases and deaths.
"Last year, two crore people of Delhi joined hands to win a fight against dengue. In the next 10 weeks, we shall do it again. I inspected my home today for places where stagnant water could accumulate. I urge you to do the same. Let's join hands to fight against dengue once again," the CM said.
Kejriwal further urged religious organisations, cultural groups and resident welfare associations (RWA) to endorse the campaign.
While in 2015 Delhi recorded 15,867 cases and 60 deaths due to dengue, the figures dropped to 2,036 cases and only two deaths.
All cabinet ministers in Delhi, Rajya Sabha MPs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), MLAs and other party leaders joined the campaign on Sunday and posted photographs on social media. The leaders were also joined by several volunteers and supporters of the party and posted their photos and videos on social media.
"One should not be complacent assuming that there is no place in her house where clean water accumulate. If you invest 10 minutes, you are most likely to come across someplace which went unnoticed. I urge more people to participate," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.
