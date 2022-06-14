All section
Sarojini Nagar, Khari Baoli, And Other Markets Shortlisted By Delhi Govt For World Class Development

Picture Credit: Twitter/ Arvind Kejriwal

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Sarojini Nagar, Khari Baoli, And Other Markets Shortlisted By Delhi Govt For 'World Class' Development

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Delhi,  14 Jun 2022 6:21 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has shortlisted five markets for world-class development. The markets are to be modified in a phased manner under the 'Rozgar Budget.'

In the latest announcement, five national capital markets have been shortlisted for world-class development. Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, made the announcement. The government will proceed to execute the development plan in a phased manner. In the first phase, Khari Baoli, Lajpat Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Kirti Nagar, and Sarojini Nagar will redevelop into world-class markets.

The markets in the national capital will be redeveloped on the lines of infrastructure under the 'Rozgar Budget' to create more job opportunities. The CM said, "Markets in Delhi will be redeveloped in terms of infrastructure; they'll be branded in a phase-wise manner. We are taking 5 markets in phase-1 - Kamla Nagar, Khari Baoli, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, and Kirti Nagar... employment will increase," reported India Today.

Beautification Of Traditional Markets

The Delhi government is planning to improve the market's infrastructure in terms of sewage, roads, beautification, and parking. The CM took to his Twitter and said: "There are around 3.5 lakh markets in Delhi, and around 8 lakh people are employed there. The Delhi govt had announced in its budget that the markets of the national capital would be redeveloped in terms of infrastructure. The markets would be redeveloped in terms of roads, beautification, sewage, parking, and they would be branded to be presented in the country."

Eight-Member Committee Constituted

A committee consisting of eight members has been constituted to execute the development plan. The members are traders and government officials who will announce the design of the listed market in the next six weeks. The government's focus is to improve the civic amenities so that the footfall is increased. Recently, the government modified the Chandni Chowk market, which received a positive response from the people.

Also Read: All You Need To Know About Sri Lanka-Adani Group Controversy Involving PM Modi

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Arvind Kejriwal 
Delhi Markets 
Sarojini Nagar 

