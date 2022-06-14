Sarojini Nagar, Khari Baoli, And Other Markets Shortlisted By Delhi Govt For 'World Class' Development

In the latest announcement, five national capital markets have been shortlisted for world-class development. Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, made the announcement. The government will proceed to execute the development plan in a phased manner. In the first phase, Khari Baoli, Lajpat Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Kirti Nagar, and Sarojini Nagar will redevelop into world-class markets.



The markets in the national capital will be redeveloped on the lines of infrastructure under the 'Rozgar Budget' to create more job opportunities. The CM said, "Markets in Delhi will be redeveloped in terms of infrastructure; they'll be branded in a phase-wise manner. We are taking 5 markets in phase-1 - Kamla Nagar, Khari Baoli, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, and Kirti Nagar... employment will increase," reported India Today.

सबसे पहले दिल्ली के 5 बाज़ारों को विश्वस्तरीय बना रहे हैं। बाज़ार अच्छे होंगे तो व्यापार भी बढ़ेगा और नए रोज़गार भी पैदा होंगे।



दिल्ली के रोज़गार बजट में 20 लाख नई नौकरियों का प्लान है। हम उसके लिए दिन-रात मेहनत कर रहे हैं। https://t.co/YQQEBgv1G3 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 13, 2022

Beautification Of Traditional Markets



The Delhi government is planning to improve the market's infrastructure in terms of sewage, roads, beautification, and parking. The CM took to his Twitter and said: "There are around 3.5 lakh markets in Delhi, and around 8 lakh people are employed there. The Delhi govt had announced in its budget that the markets of the national capital would be redeveloped in terms of infrastructure. The markets would be redeveloped in terms of roads, beautification, sewage, parking, and they would be branded to be presented in the country."

Eight-Member Committee Constituted

A committee consisting of eight members has been constituted to execute the development plan. The members are traders and government officials who will announce the design of the listed market in the next six weeks. The government's focus is to improve the civic amenities so that the footfall is increased. Recently, the government modified the Chandni Chowk market, which received a positive response from the people.

