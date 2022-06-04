Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet Gives Approval To State Startup Policy

The Arunachal State Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, has approved the Arunachal Pradesh Startup Policy. The policy was formulated to promote start-ups and to provide the necessary stimulus to the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the state.

This policy aims to facilitate the growth of at least 250 new start-ups over the next five years, as they could create significant direct and indirect employment opportunities in the state.

What Is The Goal Of This Policy?

In a report by The Print, the policy's vision is to transform Arunachal Pradesh into a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship by giving holistic support to local start-ups through proactive policy intervention and creating a network of key ecosystem stakeholders.



The state government stated with greater impetus to the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Atmanirbhar Arunachal', the government of Arunachal Pradesh is on a mission path to boost the start-up ecosystem with various programs and initiatives.



The State Government, with the passing of this policy, is aiming to boost the innovation and R&D capabilities of the state, develop institutionalized mechanisms to provide funding support, regulatory easing, and make start-ups a key component of the state's commercial fabric in the next five years.

A Boost For Startups

Chief Minister Pema Khandu also approved the proposal for granting of special grade of Head Constable from Constable in Civil Police and Arunachal Armed Police Battalion (AAPBn). According to this, the constables who served continuously for 20 years or more are eligible to reap the benefit without any significant financial and service benefits.



The cabinet also approved the proposal regarding implementing Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) for government school teachers and the regularization of erstwhile Rashtriya Madhaymik Shiksha TGTs under the Directorate of Secondary Education. MACP would be put into place for all school teachers at par with other state government employees by switching over from the existing scheme of time-bound promotion scheme to the MACP scheme.



Arunachal start-up has been a much-needed initiative to catalyze the state's economic growth. It is pleasing to see how the enterprising youth of the state have embraced the initiative and are taking maximum advantage to develop their innovative ventures.

Also Read: Latest Research Found Out The Cells Responsible For Self-Repairing Human Heart After Cardiac Arrest