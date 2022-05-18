From Bamboo Replacing Plastic To Eco-Friendly Museum: Arunachal Pradesh Is Turning Environment-Conscious

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, shared a picture of bamboo bottled water in the conference hall during a consultative meeting of Monpa Mimang Tsogpa, an apex body of the Monpa Community on May 17. He remarked on using bamboo instead of the usual plastic bottled water in his caption and praised the people as 'passionate' about conserving nature. This measure is not the only one deployed by the Arunachali community toward preserving their environment.

Environment Consciousness To Conserve Biodiversity



Arunachal Pradesh is one of the world's ecological hotspots, host to diverse species, flora, fauna, etc. Its Dihang-Dibang Biosphere Reserve is the most prominent biodiverse spot in India. With economic aspirations, urbanisation, deforestation, and the destruction of natural habitats have become a part of everyday life in Arunachal.

However, conservation biologists have noted the impending danger of these unlimited development projects. They purported that 25 per cent of all life forms in Arunachal could go extinct in another 20-30 years. Hunting, soil damage, and encroachment are just some of the poisonous practices that have spread significantly.

Arunachal Government's Initiative

The state government began the 'Clean-Green Arunachal' campaign in 2019, fighting against environmentally degrading activities. The government set up 'Van Mohatsav' as part of its campaign, an event where locals planted around one lakh tree saplings in just one day.

In the village of Siang District, an eco-friendly museum was built where Adi warriors, an indigenous community of Arunachal Pradesh, assassinated a British Colonial official in 1911-12. T. K. Kopak, President of Nugong Banggo Kebang (NBK), said this was the 'first of its kind' museum as it was made with only locally accessible substances as cited in North East Today.

Synthesis Of Humans And Nature

Apatanis tribe found in Arunachal's Ziro Valley were recognised on the tentative list of United Nations Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation (UNESCO) World Heritage Sites for 'high productivity through distinctive ways of conserving the environment. They are one of the few tribes to worship nature, the sun, and the moon. They are known for using sustainable and environmentally conscious ways of agriculture and social forestry, which is a form of afforestation on barren soil. Their house structures are bamboo on wooden stilts due to incessant rainfall and dense forest areas.

Apatanis do not use domesticated animals or technological machines for farming; instead, they use accurately marked water channels for irrigation to grow rice and rear fish as provided by UNESCO.

Apatanis are among the best examples indicating the harmony and symbiosis between humans and nature, without interference from 'modern tools'. In the contemporary world, where unpredictability has gripped climate conditions and many resources such as coal are vastly lacking, alternative methods of living consciously with the environment have become essential. It is vital to do one's role, however minimal, to help conserve non-replenishable resources.

