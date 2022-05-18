All section
From Bamboo Replacing Plastic To Eco-Friendly Museum: Arunachal Pradesh Is Turning Environment-Conscious

Image Credit: Twitter/ArunachalCMO, Wikimedia

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

From Bamboo Replacing Plastic To Eco-Friendly Museum: Arunachal Pradesh Is Turning Environment-Conscious

Mrinalini Kaushik

Writer: Mrinalini Kaushik

Mrinalini Kaushik

Mrinalini Kaushik

Remote Intern

She is a student of journalism, keen on learning new ways to unlearn, deconstructing news and life. Interested in exploring new media as medium is the message. Avid follower of sports and politics

See article by Mrinalini Kaushik

Arunachal Pradesh,  18 May 2022 10:06 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Conservation biologists have warned that 25% of all life forms in Arunachal Pradesh are in danger of going extinct in the next 20 years or so. Arunachal is one of the world’s top ecological hotspots; the people have adopted unique eco-friendly efforts to mitigate the threat.

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, shared a picture of bamboo bottled water in the conference hall during a consultative meeting of Monpa Mimang Tsogpa, an apex body of the Monpa Community on May 17. He remarked on using bamboo instead of the usual plastic bottled water in his caption and praised the people as 'passionate' about conserving nature. This measure is not the only one deployed by the Arunachali community toward preserving their environment.

Environment Consciousness To Conserve Biodiversity

Arunachal Pradesh is one of the world's ecological hotspots, host to diverse species, flora, fauna, etc. Its Dihang-Dibang Biosphere Reserve is the most prominent biodiverse spot in India. With economic aspirations, urbanisation, deforestation, and the destruction of natural habitats have become a part of everyday life in Arunachal.

However, conservation biologists have noted the impending danger of these unlimited development projects. They purported that 25 per cent of all life forms in Arunachal could go extinct in another 20-30 years. Hunting, soil damage, and encroachment are just some of the poisonous practices that have spread significantly.

Arunachal Government's Initiative

The state government began the 'Clean-Green Arunachal' campaign in 2019, fighting against environmentally degrading activities. The government set up 'Van Mohatsav' as part of its campaign, an event where locals planted around one lakh tree saplings in just one day.

In the village of Siang District, an eco-friendly museum was built where Adi warriors, an indigenous community of Arunachal Pradesh, assassinated a British Colonial official in 1911-12. T. K. Kopak, President of Nugong Banggo Kebang (NBK), said this was the 'first of its kind' museum as it was made with only locally accessible substances as cited in North East Today.

Synthesis Of Humans And Nature

Apatanis tribe found in Arunachal's Ziro Valley were recognised on the tentative list of United Nations Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation (UNESCO) World Heritage Sites for 'high productivity through distinctive ways of conserving the environment. They are one of the few tribes to worship nature, the sun, and the moon. They are known for using sustainable and environmentally conscious ways of agriculture and social forestry, which is a form of afforestation on barren soil. Their house structures are bamboo on wooden stilts due to incessant rainfall and dense forest areas.

Apatanis do not use domesticated animals or technological machines for farming; instead, they use accurately marked water channels for irrigation to grow rice and rear fish as provided by UNESCO.

Apatanis are among the best examples indicating the harmony and symbiosis between humans and nature, without interference from 'modern tools'. In the contemporary world, where unpredictability has gripped climate conditions and many resources such as coal are vastly lacking, alternative methods of living consciously with the environment have become essential. It is vital to do one's role, however minimal, to help conserve non-replenishable resources.

Also Read: Road To Sustainability! IIT Mandi Develops Method To Convert Plastic To Hydrogen

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Mrinalini Kaushik
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Eco-Friendly 
Arunachal Pradesh 
Climate Change 
Environment Conservation 
India 
Pema Khandu 

