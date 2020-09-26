APSRTC To Ease Distancing Norms In Buses As Faced With Revenue Loss

Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has decided to do away with the lockdown norms in its seating system and has confirmed to run services with full capacity in view of the revenue losses.

Since lockdown, APSRTC was running buses with 50% occupancy rate in order to ensure physical distancing norms among the passengers in view of the COVID-19 situation.

It was decided that passengers would be first allowed to occupy the window seats on either side as more passengers would be boarding the bus. It was also decided that no passenger would be allowed to travel by standing in the bus.

Earlier, only one person was allowed to sit in a row on one side and the other seats were marked with physical distancing symbols. With the ease of social distancing norms, more people would be able to board the bus. However, passengers with only masks would be allowed and are advised to carry sanitisers along with them.

"For those who failed to get sanitisers, the stores in the RTC bus stands are also open for people to purchase them if required. Authorities said that thermal screening of all the passengers is also being done." reported The News Minute.

Although the passengers who travelled shared that no such checks were done. APSRTC has removed the physical distancing norms as per the state government guidelines.

The corporation also started city bus services last week in metro cities like Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, according to local media reports.

Meanwhile other states such as Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have already been running RTC services in full capacity. With this, the same rules is expected to be followed in Andhra Pradesh. As fewer passengers are now travelling using the bus services, they are now facing revenue losses.

In order to overcome this, it has decided that it would run the bus services as per the designated capacity of the buses. APSRTC has also decided to resume all types of bus services slowly in a phased manner. Even for buses booked through online reservation, tickets will be given up till full capacity.

