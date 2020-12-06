UP CM Yogi Adityanath Launches App To Locate Free Covid-19 Test Centres

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath launched COVID-19 testing centre detection app called Mera COVID Kendra on Saturday which will help people get information about nearby testing labs.

For ensuring enough testing in the state, the testing app is already free in government labs.

"We are launching 'Mera COVID Kendra' app which will help people in accessing public and private COVID testing labs available within 5 km of their location," Adityanath said at the launch event of the app as reported by Hindustan Times.

Through the app, people could access all the relevant details related to testing labs such as a map, centre timing, test type and other relevant information.

The application is available for download from Google Play Store. The Additional Chief Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad informed as far as testing is concerned, Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to have tested more than two crore samples for COVID-19. As far as testing is concerned, the total number of testing in Uttar Pradesh is higher when compared with other states.

As per the latest data regarding Uttar Pradesh, it reported 1940 new COVID-19 cases, 2,230 discharges and 23 deaths on Saturday. The active cases presently stand at 22,245 and the death toll stands at 7,900. It is expected that this app will ease the process of testing for Covid-19 for the residents of Uttar Pradesh.

