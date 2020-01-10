Good Governance

Andhra Pradesh CM Launches Scheme Providing Rs 15,000 Annually To Women With School Going Children

The Logical Indian Crew Andhra Pradesh

January 10th, 2020 / 5:21 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

Image Credit: Anna Vachadu/Twitter

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday, January 10, launched a flagship scheme ‘Amma Vodi.’

In accordance with the scheme, the state government will provide a sum of ₹15,000 annually to the below poverty line (BPL) women with school-going children.

Financial assistance will be provided to the students until the completion of their education in school. It will also be provided to orphans and homeless children studying through voluntary organizations.

The said amount of money will be credited to the bank accounts of the eligible families every year in January.

At the launch, the Chief Minister of the state addressed the media and a huge gathering at PVKS Degree College grounds, Chittor.

“Amma Vodi program will extend financial assistance to nearly 43 lakh mothers and will benefit about 82 lakh students below the poverty line by incentivizing their education year after year,” he said.

The state government shall expend an amount of ₹6,455.80 crores in the flagship program this year. The other departments under the government will also be cutting a part of their budget to finance the scheme.

However, to be eligible for the scheme, the children will be required to have 75% attendance in school and the concerned families must be white ration cardholder.

Government employees, taxpayers, and students who drop out of school will not be beneficiary to the scheme.

‘Amma Vodi,’ which translates to ‘mother’s lap’ in Telugu, intends to increase the literacy rate of Andhra Pradesh and will be implemented from January 26, 2020.

At the launch, CM Reddy further said that education is the biggest asset any parent can give to their children, which is why article 21A was inserted in the Indian constitution – to provide free and compulsory education to all children in the age group of 6-14 years.

“The state government will incentivize the people below the poverty line to send their children to school, which is their fundamental right,” the CM added.

Also Read: Kerala School Receives Backlash For Grouping Kids By Caste, Religion On Blackboard

Contributors

Written by : Saheen Sultana Rahman (Intern)

Edited by : Prateek Gautam

SHARES

Related Stories

Andhra Pradesh CM Launches Scheme Providing Rs 15,000 Annually To Women With School Going Children

British Council Crafting Future

Nurturing India’s Culture: British Council Launches Programme Providing Indian Artisans A Platform To Sustain, Thrive & Grow

Smoke Tobacco World Day

World No Tobacco Day: 70 Lakh People Die Annually Due To Direct Consumption Of Tobacco

With 9 Million People Migrating Across States Annually, What Govt Must Do To Protect Their Rights

Drug-Resistant Diseases Could Kill 10 Million Annually by 2050, Says Report

Jan Aushadhi

Jan Aushadhi: An Unsuccessful Scheme Revived By Modi Govt Is Providing Quality Medicines At Affordable Rates

Latest on The Logical Indian

News

Uttar Pradesh Tops List Of Crimes Against Women In 2018 With 59,445 Cases: Govt Data

News

JNU Tapes: ABVP Attackers Unmasked In India Today Sting, Left’s Involvement Also Revealed

My Story

My Story: “We Were Appalled At Police’s Disheartening Response After Rape Threats From A Cab Driver”

Look Back

TLI Exclusive | 27 Years On, Victims Of Sopore Massacre That Left 57 Dead, Await Justice

News

Axis Bank Resignation Spree: 15,000 Employees Quit Within Nine Months Amid Organisational Restructuring

News

India Does Not Need NPR, NRC, CAA: 106 Former Civil Servants In Open Letter

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.