Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Launches Interest-Free Crop Loan Scheme To Aid Farmers

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday, November 17, announced that it would provide Interest-Free Crop loan to over 14 lakh farmers in the state.

The Chief Minister said that under the YSR Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu (Zero Interest) Scheme, the state government released ₹510 crore interest subsidy for Kharif 2019 crop loans across the state. The move has been aimed to benefit as many as 14.58 lakh farmers.



He also stated that an amount of ₹132 crore has been released towards input subsidy for the crop losses during October due to heavy rains. The input subsidy would provide relief to over 1.98 lakh farmers.

According to a report by The Hans India, the farmers who had availed crop loans up to ₹1 lakh from Kharif 2019 and repaid the amount within the stipulated time that is a maximum period of one year from the date of disbursement of crop loan will stand eligible for such zero-interest loans.



CM Jagan addressed the beneficiaries and various officials through video conferencing and said that his government has been committed to solving the concerns faced by the farmers, taking up unique schemes along with disbursement of subsidies during the one-and-a-half year rule.



He further announced that crop loan insurance claims to the tune of ₹1,800 crores will be paid to farmers in December.



"This scheme will encourage a discipline among the farmers to repay the crop loans in time so as to avail the interest. In the past, there was no such encouragement," said the Chief Minister.



"While the previous TDP government had delayed payment of compensation adding to the woes of farmers reeling under successive losses, the YSRCP government is providing input subsidy to farmers to cover the losses in the season struck by natural calamities. The subsidy for kharif losses between June and September has already been paid, which was about ₹135.73 crore compensating 1.66 lakh farmers. For October, ₹132 crore input subsidy has been credited now," he said, highlighting the steps taken to uplift the farming community, reported The Hindu.



Citing 'YSR Rythu Bharosa', scheme that provides monetary benefits to farmers, under which nearly 50 lakh farmer families have benefited, CM Jagan said as against the promised ₹12,500 per year for four years under the scheme in the manifesto, his government would be allocating ₹13,500 per year to the farmers for five years and already the scheme was implemented twice.

He also pointed out that the farm loan interest subsidy dues pertaining to the previous government amounting to ₹1,180 crores were paid off under his leadership. The Chief Minister added that as promised prior to elections, his government was paying input subsidy for the crop loss in the same season.

"We have already credited ₹135.73 crore to the bank accounts of 1.66 lakh farmers, who suffered crop loss due to heavy rains and floods between June and September and today, we are crediting ₹132 crore for the losses sustained by farmers in October," he detailed.

He mentioned that it was important that the eligible farmers benefit from the government schemes, and, hence he advised those who missed out to avail the schemes despite being eligible to visit the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) to report the lapses.



Additionally, a one-week special drive was taken up to ensure those who missed the opportunity to avail different schemes do so based on their eligibility.



Describing the state government's plans on milk procurement, the Chief Minister said that the procurement process would begin on November 26 in association with Amul Dairy in three districts— Prakasam, Chittoor and Kadapa districts in the first phase.



It would eventually be extended to other districts as well to help dairy farmers and women self-help groups. Around 9,800 Bulk Milk Cooling Units (BMCU) would be set up in the RBKs across the State, he said.



On the free power scheme, the Chief Minister said that his government had completed the capacity building of feeders at a cost of ₹1,700 crores and only 10% were yet to be upgraded which would be completed by November-end.



In yet another scheme, the state government has decided to issue identity cards and provide ₹10,000 interest-free loans to street vendors on November 25.



The New Indian Express reported that the interest for the loans taken by the vendors would be paid by the government.



As part of the scheme, 'Jagananna Thodu', about 6.29 lakh applications of the vendors were linked with the banks so far and the concerned officials have been tasked to complete linking all beneficiaries with banks by November 24.



Also Read: Haryana To Get 'Special Task Force' To Curb Cattle Smuggling, Slaughter: CM Khattar