Andhra Pradesh Govt Announces Rs 17,300 Crore For Revamping Existing Healthcare Infrastructure

The Andhra Pradesh government is all set to go on ₹17,300 crore spending spree to revamp the existing government hospitals and also set up 16 new medical colleges in state under Nadu-Nedu initiative.

In a review meeting held on Thursday on Nadu-Nedu in Hospitals, the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave directions to the officials to finalise the tenders for new medical colleges by January.

The Chief Minister asked for details regarding the establishment of new medical colleges in the state. Under the Nadu-Nedu initiative, the development of village clinics, primary healthcare centres, community health centres, area hospitals and district-level hospitals is being looked after.

The Chief Minister also assured that there will be no compromise on the quality of infrastructure or the services provided in the hospitals.

He further added that the hospital authorities should be held accountable for all the facilities which are being provided to the patients. He said that they also have to ensure that any patient coming to the hospital should feel to be visiting a corporate hospitals and there shouldn't be any complaint regarding sanitation or other facilities.

He directed the authorities to immediately release ₹5,472 crore for revamping the existing hospitals under the programme.

Meanwhile, the officials informed that the tenders for medical colleges in Paderu, Piduguralla, Machilipatnam and Pulivendula will be finalised by the end of November. For Bapatla, Narsapuram, Eluru, Anakapalli, Markapuram, Madanapalle and Nandyal medical colleges, the tenders will be done by December.

For Vizianagaram, Rajahmundry, Penukonda, Amalapuram and Adoni medical colleges, the tenders will be finalised by January. For all these medical colleges it is estimated that ₹7,500 crore will be utilised.

