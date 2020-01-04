A Welcome Step: Andhra Pradesh To Give Free Treatment To Cancer Patients From February 1st
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday, January 3, announced that cancer patients will get free treatment from February 1st.
The announcement was made during the inauguration of Dr YSR Aarogyasri scheme at Eluru in West Godavari district. The ambitious project is aimed at providing free medical treatment to people having an annual income of up to Rs 5 lakh.
“We are introducing this scheme with the aim of providing free medical treatment to the poor. This is the second welfare scheme that the government has launched in the New Year,” the Chief Minister was quoted in ANI.
The revamped healthcare scheme will cover 2,059 medical ailments, up from the previous 1059 diseases. Free treatment will be provided to the people whose treatment amount is above Rs 1,000. Apart from this, each patient will be provided with a financial aid of Rs 225 per day, with a maximum of Rs 5000 per month for post-surgery care. A pension ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000 will also be provided to the patients, depending upon the disease.
Those eligible will also be given Aarogyasri cards. For this, the government will distribute 1.42 crores cards with QR codes across the state. The CM further said that the scheme will be extended to each district from April 2020.
“We will attach one ASHA worker for every 350 houses. 150 super-specialty hospitals in Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai will also be included in the Aarogyasri network,” added Reddy.
Furthermore, 510 medicines will be made available in government hospitals and medicines with WHO standards will be distributed from April, the CM said.
“As many as 1056 ambulances will be made available by March and vacant posts of doctors and nurses will be filled by the end of May. The government is launching Amma Vodi scheme on January 9,” added Reddy.
In addition, the salaries of sanitation employees in hospitals will also be raised from Rs 8,000 to Rs 16,000.
