AP Assembly Passes Bill For Formation Of State Agriculture Council To Improve Quality Of Seeds, Fertilisers

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly passed 10 Bills, including one for the constitution of the AP State Agriculture Council that would regulate agricultural and horticultural practice in the state.

With the Assembly passing the AP State Development Corporation Bill, 2020, AP State Development Corporation was granted statutory status to be established as a public limited company in August so that loans could be raised from various sources.

Apart from this, in the wake of the COVID-19, it has also passed the AP Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill that enables an additional borrowing of ₹2,534 crores during the current fiscal year.

Finance and Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath moved the two finance Bills. The state Agriculture Minister K Kanna Babu, who moved the State Agriculture Council Bill, shared that at present, no law would regulate agricultural and horticultural practice in the state.

With the new council in place, it would focus on improving the quality of essential things related to agriculture like seeds, fertilisers, pesticides. It would also improve various services such as irrigational technology, post-harvest marketing and export promotion.

The minister informed that the council would grant permission to new agricultural and horticultural institutions in the state. It would also provide the required recognition to these institutes along with the necessary infrastructure.

The AP Agricultural Land Amendment Bill was also passed through which the government has agreed to the proposal that the lands would be put into use for the establishment of solar power plants by different government entities. The lands utilized by solar power plants could be reconverted into agricultural lands once the project is completed.

The AP Assigned Lands (Prohibition and Transfer) (Amendment) Bill was also passed that would facilitate the AP Green Energy Corporation Limited to take on lease lands initially assigned to various beneficiaries.

Home Minister M Sucharita also introduced the AP Disha Bill-AP Special Courts for Specified Offences against Women and Children Bill, 2019. The bill was passed last year in another name, but changes were recommended and it was returned to the state. The necessary changes in this bill would be completed soon and it is expected that this bill would be soon up for discussion in the Assembly.

