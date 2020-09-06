Andhra Pradesh Tops 'Ease Of Doing Business' Ranking

Andhra Pradesh has bagged the top position in ease of doing business ranking, making it the best state in the country to start a business.

The Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy-led government retained for the third straight year the top position in the ranks announced by the Department of Industrial Promotion and Internal Trade (DPIIT) during a virtual address chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal and all state industries ministers on Saturday.

New India leads the way, yet again! 🇮🇳



Making India THE place to do business is the essence of being Aatmanirbhar.



State Business Reform Action Plan is designed to streamline regulatory structures & promote a business friendly environment. #StateEODBRankings pic.twitter.com/JwyRBzMVAY — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 5, 2020

The ranking was assessed taking into account 180 reform points such as easy access to information, improved labour laws, speedy construction permits and single-window approvals.



The states and Union Territories participated in the action plan aimed at improving the business environment and facilitating ease of carrying out business by simplifying procedures, digitization of information and easing compliance burden.

While Uttar Pradesh stood in the second position, Telangana bagged the third spot in the overall ranking of the state business process reforms undertaken during 2019.

Delhi's position improved to 12th from 23rd in the previous edition while Gujarat fell from 5th place in 2018. Haryana dropped ranks to 16th position in the latest ranking.

The states and union territories that continued to lag were Assam(20th), J&K (21st), Goa (24th), Bihar (26th) and Kerala (28th). Tripura was ranked at the bottom 36th.

"India is seen taking the reform process seriously which showed when foreign direct investment in the country increased even during the COVID-19 pandemic, amid what was called world's strictest lockdown," Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Also Read: Chennai: Police Chief Helps 123 Children Of Police Personnel To Get Admission In Colleges