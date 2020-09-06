Good Governance

Andhra Pradesh Tops 'Ease Of Doing Business' Ranking

The Logical Indian Crew
Andhra Pradesh   |   6 Sep 2020
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credits: FirstPost

Andhra Pradesh has bagged the top position in ease of doing business ranking, making it the best state in the country to start a business.

The Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy-led government retained for the third straight year the top position in the ranks announced by the Department of Industrial Promotion and Internal Trade (DPIIT) during a virtual address chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal and all state industries ministers on Saturday.

The ranking was assessed taking into account 180 reform points such as easy access to information, improved labour laws, speedy construction permits and single-window approvals.

The states and Union Territories participated in the action plan aimed at improving the business environment and facilitating ease of carrying out business by simplifying procedures, digitization of information and easing compliance burden.

While Uttar Pradesh stood in the second position, Telangana bagged the third spot in the overall ranking of the state business process reforms undertaken during 2019.

Delhi's position improved to 12th from 23rd in the previous edition while Gujarat fell from 5th place in 2018. Haryana dropped ranks to 16th position in the latest ranking.

The states and union territories that continued to lag were Assam(20th), J&K (21st), Goa (24th), Bihar (26th) and Kerala (28th). Tripura was ranked at the bottom 36th.

"India is seen taking the reform process seriously which showed when foreign direct investment in the country increased even during the COVID-19 pandemic, amid what was called world's strictest lockdown," Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

