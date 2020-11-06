Andhra Pradesh To Set Up Counselling Cells On Campus To Tackle Stress Arising Due To Covid-19

The Andhra Pradesh government will set up counselling cells in educational institutions to help students who may be facing psychological issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said in a statement that the psychological impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and the consequential lockdown has been a topic of discussion for the past few months.

The Special Chief Secretary (Education) Satish Chandra said that the government will actively help students in dealing with any forms of stress they might be facing. The department of Higher Education has also asked all the government universities to set up a counselling cell on campus.

He further said that many practising counsellors will come forward and be responsible for addressing the issues of students.

As COVID-19 has brought uncertainty to the student's career, it has affected their mental health adversely. Under such situations, the mental health of students has been extremely affected.

The mental health of students is as important as their physical health if they want to perform well academically. With the same objective, the government has decided to set up counselling centres so that students get assistance in dealing with any psychological issues.

